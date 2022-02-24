Rede D’Or (RDOR3) announces agreement to acquire Sul América (SULA11)

The Brazilian hospital network Rede D’Or (RDOR3) announced this Wednesday (23) that it has reached an agreement to acquire the insurance company Sul América Seguros (SULA11) through a share exchange operation.

As part of the transaction, approved by the board of directors of both companies, the controlling holding company of Sul América called SASA will be extinguished and succeeded by Rede D’Or. Sul América shareholders will hold 13.5% of Rede D’Or’s capital. The transaction involves a 49.3% premium to the insurer’s shareholders based on the February 18 close.

SASA, listed at Level 2 of B3, operates in the health and dental insurance, life and pension and asset management and administration segments.

Also according to the document, the controllers of SulAmérica are obliged not to negotiate a proposal competing with that of Rede D’Or, under penalty of a fine of R$ 2 billion.

Under the terms of the Association Agreement, the controlling shareholders of Rede D’Or and SASA reciprocally assumed the commitment to take all measures aimed at approving and completing the transaction, including the obligation to vote in favor of its approval within the scope of the respective general meetings of Rede D’Or and SASA to be convened for this purpose.

In view of this, the companies will convene, in due course, General Meetings for their respective shareholders to resolve on the Merger proposal.

Stocks soaring ahead of official announcement

It is worth mentioning that the shares of both companies had a strong increase in the final stretch of the trading session. Columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, released a note at 18:00 (Brasília time) saying that the operation had been closed, which ended up impacting the shares in the final minutes of trading on B3.

The units of Sul América closed with a surge of 25.16%, at R$ 30.94, with a start in the final stretch, as can be seen in the chart below:

In the same vein, albeit to a lesser extent, were the RDOR3 shares, which closed with gains of 8.82%, at R$ 55.50, as shown in the chart below:

Operation details

The business combination will be carried out through the incorporation of SASA by Rede D’Or, resulting in the extinction of SASA, which will be succeeded by Rede D’Or in all its assets, rights and obligations and in the receipt, by the shareholders of SASA, of new common shares issued by Rede D’Or to replace the common or preferred shares of the Sul América holding company that they hold on the date of consummation of the Merger, which will be extinguished.

Once the operation is implemented, therefore, the shareholders of SASA will migrate to the shareholding base of Rede D’Or, which will remain a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado.

Rede D’Or, in turn, will take control of the companies currently controlled, directly or indirectly, by SASA, especially companies that operate the health, dentistry, life insurance and pension businesses.

“In addition to insurance operations, the relevant role of Sul América Investimentos, one of the main independent asset managers and administrators in the country, which will keep its management team, its operation and successful strategy unchanged”, informed Rede D ‘Or in a statement.

The operation, highlights the company, encompasses two leaders in the health market in Brazil, joining the largest hospital network to one of the main independent insurers in the country.

“The combination between the companies is based on strategic foundations for the expansion and alignment of their health ecosystems, including the health, dental, life, pension and investment businesses, in favor of all customers, beneficiaries and business partners”, highlights.

According to the company, the exchange ratio was determined from the market prices of the shares issued by Rede D’Or and the units referenced in the shares issued by SASA, considering the closing prices of February 18, 2022 as reference, plus a 49.3% premium on SASA units.

The shareholders of the holding company of Sul América will be entitled to receive, as a result of the merger, a number of new common shares of Rede D’Or representing, together, 13.5% of its capital stock after the consummation of the transaction, excluding the actions in Treasury.

This would comprise the issuance of 307,683,453 new common shares of Rede D’Or in favor of the holding’s shareholders, reflecting a proportion of 0.25610 new common shares of Rede D’Or for each common or preferred share issued by SASA to be extinct. This corresponds to 0.76830 new common share of Rede D’Or for each unit referenced in shares issued by SASA.

The preliminary proportion and the SASA percentage may be adjusted under the terms expressly provided for in the Protocol and Justification, the company informed.

Rede D’Or informed that the operation will be submitted in due course to the approvals of the General Meetings of the two companies and to the competent regulatory bodies, in particular the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE, National Agency for Supplementary Health – ANS, Superintendence of Private Insurance – SUSEP and Central Bank of Brazil – BCB.

Operation costs in BRL 45 million

The managements of both companies estimate that the costs to complete the transaction will be approximately R$ 45 million, which mainly include costs with financial advice, legal advice, appraisals and publications, among others necessary for the implementation of the transaction.

“The companies do not see significant risks arising from the consummation of the transaction. Nevertheless, the sustainable growth plans linked to the operation can be significantly influenced by external factors, such as market risks, macroeconomic factors, political instability, among others”, they emphasize.

association agreement

Under the terms of the association agreement that was also signed, the controlling shareholders of Rede D’Or and SASA reciprocally assumed the commitment to take all measures aimed at the approval and consummation of the Merger.

Among them: (i) the calling of General Meetings of the Companies to resolve on the Merger; and (ii) the obligation to attend the aforementioned General Meetings and vote in favor of approving the Merger. Additionally, under the terms of the Agreements, SASA assumed an obligation of exclusivity with Rede D’Or, valid for 12 months from this date, being subject to the payment of a fine in the amount of R$ 5 billion to Rede D’Or in case of breach of such obligation.

The controlling shareholders of SASA, in turn, also assumed an obligation of exclusivity with Rede D’Or under the terms of the Association Agreement, for a period of 18 months from this date, which includes the obligation to vote against any competing transaction. eventually submitted to the General Meeting of SASA.

Failure to comply with this obligation subjects SASA’s controlling shareholders to the payment of a non-compensatory fine of R$2 billion to Rede D’Or. The non-compensatory fine will also be applicable to any of the parties to the Association Agreement that fail to comply with certain obligations set forth therein, highlights the company.

The Boards of Directors of Rede D’Or and SASA received fairness opinions, respectively, from Vinci Partners and Rothschild & Co Brasil, regarding the reasonableness of the exchange ratio and the economic terms of the Merger, having concluded that the Transaction is fair and equity for all shareholders, the statement said. Olimpia Partners acted as financial advisor to SASA.

