Rede D’or (RDOR3) closes purchase of SulAmérica (SULA11) – Money Times

THE D’or Network (RDOR3) closed the purchase of the insurance network South America (SULA11), shows a document sent to the market this Wednesday. The transaction involves exchanging shares.

Also according to the statement, shareholders will receive new common shares issued by Rede D’or in exchange for common or preferred shares of SulAmérica.

According to the document, Rede D’or will consider closing prices on February 18, 2022 per SulAmérica unit share, plus a 49.3% premium.

“The operation encompasses two leaders in the healthcare market in Brazil, joining the largest hospital network to one of the main independent insurers in the country. The combination between the companies is based on strategic foundations for the expansion and alignment of their healthcare ecosystems, including the health, dental, life, pension and investment businesses, in favor of all customers, beneficiaries and business partners”, says the document.

Under the terms of the agreement, SASA, the holding company that controls SulAmérica, will be extinguished, that is, SULA11 will be delisted from the Exchange. Therefore, shareholders will migrate to the shareholding base of Rede D’Or, which will remain a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado.

Rede D’Or, in turn, will take control of the companies currently controlled, directly or indirectly, by SASA, especially companies that operate the health, dentistry, life insurance and pension businesses.

“In addition to insurance operations, the relevant role of SulAmérica Investimentos, one of the main independent asset managers and administrators in the country, stands out, which will keep its management team, its operation and successful strategy unchanged”, he informs.

The managements of the companies estimate that the costs for the consummation of the transaction will be approximately R$ 45 million, which mainly includes costs with financial advisory.

According to a comment by Activate Investmentsthe deal appears to be promising for the two companies involved.

“For Rede D’Or, the acquisition would give access to a base of more than 2.3 million beneficiaries, while for SulAmérica, the deal with a renowned network such as Rede D’Or would make its health plans more attractive, in addition to potentially reducing its loss ratio”, comments analyst Leo Monteiro.