Refund MP is extended to December 31, 23

The Tourism market dawned with positive news this Tuesday (22). Provisional Measure No. 1,101/2022 was published in the Official Gazette of the Union, for the regulation of renegotiations of trips not carried out due to the pandemic. This is the second extension of the effects of the so-called reimbursement law, 14,046, signed in 2020.

With the new MP, travel agencies continue to be exempt from refunding amounts, provided that markdowns or credits are offered to consumers. This includes both this year’s renegotiations and those pending since 2020 and 2021. Important: for refund arrangements already agreed until December 31, 2021, however, the deadline of December 31, 2022 remains for the refunds of amounts paid by consumers. It is also essential to point out that the value of the service provided by the sales intermediary is not refundable.

“The new MP has the same molds as the previous law, which expired at the end of 2021. Travel agencies, operators and suppliers need not be confused. What was scheduled for refunds remains until the end of 2022. New sales made to from January 1st of this year may be postponed until the end of 2023”, he explains to the PANROTAS Portal the president of Abav Nacional, Magda Nassar.

Both Abav Nacional and Braztoa, under President Roberto Nedelciu, and Clia Brasil, under President Marco Ferraz, have been at the forefront of negotiations to extend the effects of Law 14,046/2020 since January 3, due to the strong wave of the omni, which brought more uncertainties, new restrictions and consequently new cancellations and postponements of trips and events. They point to joint efforts, mainly with the Ministry of Tourism, in addition to the Ministry of Justice, Senacon, the Civil House and President Jair Bolsonaro so that the election has prospered.

“The MTur, to convince the Ministry of Justice, showed how much these MPs end up favoring the final customer, because without them the final customer would certainly face problems in getting their markdowns or refunds. Now, the consumer may even have a longer term to obtain them, but it is guaranteed by law that they will receive. And it is essential that agencies and suppliers have a guarantee of their remuneration, because we are talking about professionals who will have the work, duplicated, tripled, and cannot go without being paid for it “, adds Roberto Nedelciu.

Marco Ferraz adds that, if it depended on the front line (Clia Brasil, Abav and Braztoa), the MP would last as long as there was a pandemic. “We tried to plead this, based on the WHO, however, for technical, legislative reasons, it is not allowed. We need a date. But as the pandemic did not end, we would have to make a new MP and they put that whoever already had a cancellation previous year, the date of December 31, 2022 remains. Who has a first cancellation goes to December 31, 2023”, he says. “The privilege of this new subscription is the rebooking and letter of credit without penalty. The agent and operator who worked to make the first sale, the rebooking and new rebookings, do not charge anything additional.”

Magda Nassar, Marco Ferraz and Roberto Nedelciu agree that the new signature not only gives financial breath to travel service providers and intermediaries but also gives consumers greater confidence to travel backed by the law.

“As Magda herself says, it is practically impossible for a consumer to travel without having a travel agent behind them. With so many changes, protocols, insecurities and cancellations, hiring a trip without a professional can become a stressful experience”, concludes the president of Braztoa.

