REITs: how to invest in US real estate funds? Experts point out the advantages

Known as the real estate funds of the United States, the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are increasingly accessible to Brazilian investors, especially those interested not only in recurring dividends, but mainly in capital gains.

The subject was highlighted League of FIIs this Tuesday (22), which had a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst at XP, Tiago Otuki, an economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, a reporter for InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of Camila Pacheco, an analyst of listed products at XP, who spoke about the debut on B3 of Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Trend FTSE US REITs (URET11), focused exactly on the REITs segment.

According to Camila, REITs emerged in the United States in the 1960s and inspired the creation of real estate funds in Brazil. Currently, the two products have many similarities, the main one being the exploration of real estate for income.

The REIT market, however, is much more consolidated. Today, the segment adds up to US$ 1.6 trillion there, a volume much higher than that of the real estate fund industry here, of R$ 176 billion.

The great diversification of segments is also one of the attractions of REITs, which includes the exploration of spaces such as data centersspaces for installing antennas, forested areas, among others, as pointed out by the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs (FNER), the main index of REITs in the United States.

The average rate of return of REITs today is around 2.7% per year, but, unlike real estate funds, “North American REITs” are not necessarily focused on the recurrence and predictability of earnings, but mainly on the potential for appreciation of the quota.

“If we only think about the return with dividends, the rate will seem even low compared to the numbers of real estate funds”, points out Camila. “But if we take the total performance of REITs in recent years, much of the appreciation comes exactly from capital gain, that is, from the appreciation of the quota”.

Over the past two decades, according to Otuki, the average annual return on REITs has been above 10%. The percentage would be higher than the performance of the main US stock indices and all other types of investments.

“I regret not having invested in REITs before,” reveals Otuki, who positions himself in the product through investment funds.

How to invest in REITs

Currently, access to REITs is much simpler for Brazilians. In addition to investment funds, investors can open an account with a brokerage firm abroad and invest directly in the product. It is also possible to invest in the segment through Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) or ETFs.

“ETF is the easiest way to invest in REITs because you have a wide diversification”, highlights Camila, who also remembers the issue of practicality, of gathering all investments in a single place.

Typically, an ETF seeks to replicate an index, which represents a specific market. The US REITs ([ativo=URET11]), which debuted on B3 this Tuesday (22), follows the iShares Core US REIT ETF (USRT), listed on the New York Stock Exchange and representing 150 REITs, responsible for 500,000 properties in the United States.

The value of the US REITs share, around R$10, is also pointed out as another advantage of the ETF, which becomes accessible to all investors.

Camila recalls that, in Brazil, ETFs cannot distribute dividends. In this way, the proceeds paid by the REITs are reinvested, that is, the resource returns as the share price, without losses for the investor.

In addition, the investor needs to remember that ETFs are subject to income tax taxation of 15% on capital gains and 20% for daytrade.

