Remember him? With a divided heart, Warley believes in a vacancy for São Paulo against Campinense | Brazil’s Cup

This Thursday night, when Campinense and São Paulo will match forces for the first phase of the Copa do Brasil, will be special for a former player who has history in both clubs. Warley a former striker who defended rubro-negros and tricolores, is now a commentator for Paraíba Communication Network.

In an interview with ge, Warley fondly recalled the moments with the Raposa and Tricolor jerseys. For the former striker, the strength of the squad will give the classification to the São Paulo team.

— In addition to betting that it will be a great game, I believe that São Paulo will qualify for the next phase — said Warley, now 44 years old.

1 of 4 After a career full of goals and titles, Warley is now a commentator for Rede Paraíba de Comunicação, a Globo affiliate in the state — Photo: Disclosure / Rede Paraíba After a career full of goals and titles, Warley is now a commentator for Rede Paraíba de Comunicação, a Globo affiliate in the state — Photo: Disclosure / Rede Paraíba

Warley arrived at São Paulo in the first half of 1999, coming on loan from Udinese, the Italian team that had acquired the spotlight from Athletico the previous season.

The passage through Tricolor Paulista was quick, but very fruitful. It was at Morumbi that, thanks to the good performances under the command of Paulo César Carpegiani, he managed to reach the Brazilian team, at the time coached by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, for the 1999 Confederations Cup.

— It is a club that I have a lot of identification with. Generally, when I walk down the street, fans remember and address me as “the Warley who played for São Paulo”. And that’s really cool. It was the club that projected me to the Brazilian team and that’s why I have a huge affection and identification – he said.

In 1999, Warley scores twice for São Paulo in a rout over Matonense

Identification is also what Warley has in abundance with Campinense, the team he played for in 2012. For Raposa, Warley scored 24 goals in the season, 22 of which only in the Campeonato Paraibano, where he was the big name in that raposeira achievement.

The fans even quickly forgot the fact that the shirt 9 came from the arch-rivals of Rubro-Negro, Treze, where he was also state champion in the previous season.

— It’s no different for Campinense. Despite having played for the rival a year before, the crowd hugged me when I got there and I was very happy. It was for Raposa, by the way, that I had my best scoring season of my career, when I scored 24 goals in the year. I remember that they even made a shirt in my honor, so it’s a club that I have a lot of affection in my heart – he points out.

2 of 4 The good performances in São Paulo led Warley to the Confederations Cup in 1999 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram The good performances in São Paulo took Warley to the Confederations Cup in 1999 — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Campinense is off to an unstable start to the season – three wins, two draws and three defeats. The team is fifth in Group A of the Copa do Nordeste, but leads Group B of the Campeonato Paraibano.

São Paulo has three wins, two draws and two defeats in 2022. Tricolor is second in Paulistão’s Group B and in the last round they scored 3-0 against Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

— São Paulo are favorites for obvious reasons, as they are in Serie A and have greater investment. It will be a duel between two teams of great coaches (Ranielle, for Campinense, and Rogério Ceni, for Tricolor) — evaluated Warley.

3 of 4 In 2012, Warley was Campinense’s top scorer in the Campeonato Paraibano, when he scored 22 goals in the competition — Photo: Silas Batista / ge In 2012, Warley was Campinense’s top scorer in the Campeonato Paraibano, when he scored 22 goals in the competition — Photo: Silas Batista / ge

Good performances, goals and identification by both teams abound. But the big question is: who will Warley be rooting for when the ball rolls this Thursday?

“It’s a difficult question to answer. I had a huge projection playing for São Paulo, and at Campinense I had a spectacular moment in my career. So my fans go for it to be a great game and for whoever is most efficient and competent to advance. I did well on this one, huh? (laughter).

4 of 4 Amigão Stadium, in Campina Grande, will be the stage for the match between Campinense and São Paulo, this Thursday. — Photo: Expedito Madruga / ge Amigao Stadium, in Campina Grande, will be the stage for the match between Campinense and São Paulo, this Thursday. — Photo: Expedito Madruga / ge