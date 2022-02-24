“Respect”; Fans protest and Edu Dracena becomes the target of Santos’ main criticism

The fans organized themselves in front of the hotel and charged the manager about the definition of a coach

Santos football executives argued with fans as they left the hotel in Willow treeat the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (23), before the confrontation of Peixe with the local team in the debut for the Brazil’s Cup. Edu dracena was surrounded by about ten supporters, where according to the portal ‘GE‘, it was possible to hear the word ‘respect‘ coming from Santos.

Edu Dracena who commands the arrival of reinforcements in the team and the hiring of a new coach, after the dismissal of Fábio Carille. Fabian Bustos, from Barcelona, ​​Ecuador, is seen as the ideal name to fill the role. He had remained in Santos earlier in the week, arriving at Willow tree only this Wednesday (23).

Fabian Bustos has a contract with the Ecuadorian team, before that it will be necessary for the board to pay the fine, which is considered high by the team’s standards. The board seeks an agreement for the coach to come to national football, who must sign a two-year bond with the Fishwhich runs until the end of the presidency Andres Rueda.

However, the saints need to define the negotiations with the commander’s businessmen in the conversations. The expectation of the executives is that an agreement will occur in the next few days. the team of saints will make his debut for Brazil’s Cup this Wednesday (23), at 19:00