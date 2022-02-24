Revenue announces the new IR 2022 program this Thursday (24) – News

The new rules of the Income Tax 2022 program will be announced this Thursday (24) at 11 am, by IRS. The information will be presented by the tax auditor José Carlos da Fonseca, responsible for the IR 2022 program.

The deadline for the annual submission of the declaration, how the program will work and the refund calendar will also be disclosed. If the pattern of recent years is maintained, the document must be sent between March 2 and April 30. Normally, the deadline starts on March 1st, but this year the date will fall on the Carnival holiday.

Without the prospect of correcting the Income Tax table, delivery should be mandatory for those who received more than BRL 28,559.70 in taxable income in 2021 (the equivalent of a salary above BRL 1,903.98, including the thirteenth) .





Anyone who has received exempt income above BRL 40 thousand in 2021, who has obtained capital gain on the sale of goods or carried out operations of any kind on the Stock Exchange, who has assets above BRL 300 thousand until December 31 of last year and who opted for the exemption from the sales tax of a residential property for the purchase of another property within 180 days.





Advance





Even if the rules are not yet defined, the taxpayer can advance the work and gather documents to speed up the completion and delivery of the declaration. First, the citizen must gather all documents declaring taxable income, regardless of whether or not there was withholding tax paid throughout 2021.

Among the income documents, there are proof of salaries, services rendered, pensions and private pension. Employers are required to deliver the documents to workers by the end of this month, but the taxpayer can add the paychecks accumulated last year and add up the earnings. It is also important to include income received from individuals, such as rents, pensions and others.

To declare dependents and guarantee deductions, you need to gather information about the taxable income of other family members. Even if the numbers do not reach the deduction limit established by the Revenue, which will still be released, the taxpayer must add all the amounts received.





Medical expenses

To organize documents that generate other deductions, such as medical and education expenses, the taxpayer must gather receipts, invoices and proof of expenses in these two areas. Providing or using “cold” (false) medical receipts is considered a crime against the tax order, subjecting the offender to a 150% fine and imprisonment from two to five years.

Bank information and financial investments with a balance from R$ 140 must be included in the declaration. In this case, the customer can go to the website or application of the financial institutions with which they have a relationship and download balance receipts, if they are available.

Landlords of rural properties, individuals who receive income from another individual or from abroad and those who purchased or sold real estate, movable and rights for the real value of the property must also attach the documents.

The taxpayer must also attach proof of payments to liberal professionals, such as doctors, dentists, lawyers, veterinarians, accountants, economists, engineers, architects, psychologists, physiotherapists and documents for payment of rent, alimony and interest. Failure to declare the above payments may result in a 20% fine on undeclared amounts.

The IRS reminds you that it is not advisable to lend the CPF to third parties for the acquisition of goods and rights. In addition, third parties should not be allowed to use the taxpayer’s bank account, who will have to justify the origin of the funds.

After the declaration is sent to the Federal Revenue, the agency crosses the data informed by the paying sources with the numbers sent by the taxpayers. This procedure aims to verify the correspondence of values ​​and avoid fraud. In the case of errors determined by the fine mesh, the Revenue may subject the taxpayer to a fine and interest.