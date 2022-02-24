Revenue releases today rules for delivery of the IR 2022 statement – News

THE IRS announces this Thursday (24), at 11 am, the new rules of the Income Tax 2022 program. The information will be presented by tax auditor José Carlos da Fonseca, responsible for the IR 2022 program.

The deadline for the annual submission of the declaration, how the program will work and the refund calendar will also be disclosed. If the pattern of recent years is maintained, the document must be sent between March 2 and April 30. Normally, the deadline starts on March 1st, but this year the date will fall on the Carnival holiday.

Without the prospect of correcting the Income Tax table, delivery should be mandatory for those who received more than BRL 28,559.70 in taxable income in 2021 (the equivalent of a salary above BRL 1,903.98, including the thirteenth) .





Anyone who has received exempt income above BRL 40 thousand in 2021, who has obtained capital gain on the sale of goods or carried out operations of any kind on the Stock Exchange, who has assets above BRL 300 thousand until December 31 of last year and who opted for the exemption from the sales tax of a residential property for the purchase of another property within 180 days.

The sooner the taxpayer sends the declaration, the more chance he has of receiving the refund in the first batches. By law, the first batch must primarily serve the elderly over 60, people with disabilities and teachers (who have teaching as their main source of income).

Last year, the IRS expanded the service of pre-filling the declaration for those who have a digital certificate. The document is automatically generated by the program based on the data that the Revenue has about the taxpayer.





Who should declare?

• Taxpayer who received more than R$28,559.70 of taxable income in 2019 (salary, retirement, rent, among others);

• Earned more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (income from savings or labor compensation, for example);

• Had any income from the sale of goods (property, for example);

• Bought or sold shares on the Stock Exchange;

• Received more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities or has rural losses to be compensated in the 2019 calendar year or in the coming years;

• Owned assets worth more than R$300,000;

• Lived in Brazil during any period of 2019 and remained in the country until December 31;

• Used the IR exemption when selling a residential property and bought another within 180 days.





What documents are needed to complete the declaration?





The taxpayer must gather all papers declaring taxable income, regardless of whether or not there was withholding tax paid throughout 2021.

Among the income documents are:

• Salary vouchers;

• Service provision documents

• Proof of retirement;

• Private pension report; and

• Receipts received from rents, pensions, among others.

It is also recommended to add proof of payments to liberal professionals:

• Doctors;

• Dentists;

• Lawyers;

• Veterinarians;

• Accountants;

• Economists;

• Engineers;

• Architects;

• Psychologists;

• Physiotherapists;

• Documents for payment of rent, alimony and interest.

Failure to declare the above payments may result in a 20% fine on undeclared amounts.



