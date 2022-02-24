Roberto Monteiro notifies Vasco against meeting on SAF: ‘Absolute lack of transparency and seriousness’

I was too calm to be Vasco. The meeting of Vasco’s Deliberative Council, scheduled for this Thursday to deal with the bridge loan from 777 Partners to the club, may not happen. That’s because the former president of the house, Roberto Monteiro, notified the club this Wednesday against the debate that will precede the banking operation. The information was first published by “ge” and confirmed by the report of THROW!.

Monteiro notified Vasco extrajudicially and alleges a series of irregularities in the process, in addition to conflict of interest. In the letter, filed with the club secretary, the former manager makes it clear that he will go to court if the meeting takes place.

The document reports, to the presidents of Cruz-Maltino’s powers, “absolute lack of transparency and seriousness with which the process was conducted (at the touch of a box) and without prior consultation and/or authorization to the associates”. The meeting does not confirm the sale of Vasco’s football to 777 Partners, but it will authorize a loan of R$ 70 from the American group. And this operation, if it is not confirmed as an anticipation of the total sale, after the Extraordinary General Meeting, will require Vasco to bear such costs.

