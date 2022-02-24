Rodolfo Rodrigues: Flamengo runs over Botafogo and continues with a devastating attack – 02/23/2022

After losing the final of the Supercopa do Brasil last Sunday (20) to Atlético-MG, Flamengo returned to the field this Wednesday (23) and did not take notice of Botafogo. With a great performance by their forwards, the red-black beat the rival by 3 x 1, at Engenhão and jumped to the second place in the Guanabara Cup, with 19 points, two less than Fluminense.

With Pedro selected as a starter in place of Bruno Henrique (who started on the bench), Flamengo pressured Botafogo from the start and reached the goal in the 8th minute, when Pedro himself completed a precise pass from the Uruguayan Arrascaeta. Even as a reserve, Pedro scored his 3rd goal in 5 games this season and his 44th for the club since 2020. Arrasca provided his 49th assists.

After the goal, Paulo Sousa’s team almost extended it in the 15th minute, with Arrascaeta, who stopped on the post. But the second goal came in the first half, in extra time, when Gabigol finished with precision in the 49th minute, after a good move with Lázaro. It was the striker’s 5th goal in 6 games in the 2022 season. Overall, since 2019, Gabi has reached his 109th goal for the club, where he is the 17th top scorer.

In the second half, Gabigol still had another great opportunity to expand the score, when he stamped the bar by Gatito Fernández in the 18th minute. Shortly after, in the 20th minute, Bruno Henrique took the place of Pedro, and with him on the field, Fla was much superior to Botafogo. So, in the 27th minute, it was Arrascaeta’s turn to score, with a beautiful pass from Matheuzinho.

At the end of the match, defender Léo Pereira scored against, decreasing the score. But Flamengo’s victory at Nílton Santos was indisputable and showed that their attack is still very strong at the beginning of the season. Against Galo, last Sunday, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique scored and Arrascaeta also made a good showing. Today, Gabi, Pedro and Arrascaeta were left on the field.

With the victory, Flamengo also maintains its taboo against Botafogo and reaches 8 games without defeat for the rival, with 7 wins and 1 draw since 2019. In this period, they scored 16 goals and suffered only 5 from alvinegro.

