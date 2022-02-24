Russia closes airspace in eastern Ukraine, US fears invasion this morning

WASHINGTON – A crisis in ukraine intensified on Wednesday night, the 23rd, with Russia closing part of the airspace on the border and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, saying he believed that a Russian invasion could happen later this night.

The region affected by the air lock was Rostov, on the eastern border with Ukraine. The Russian government has yet to officially comment on the measure.

Flights by civil aircraft in Ukrainian airspace are “restricted due to the potential risk to civil aviation,” said a warning aimed at aviators and confirmed by Reuters. Earlier, at least three Ukrainian airports — Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia — had been closed to traffic.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said in an interview with NBC broadcaster that “everything seems to be ready for Russia to carry out a major aggression against Ukraine”. Asked if there was a possibility of an invasion taking place later this Wednesday night, he replied in the affirmative.

The US diplomatic chief said he “cannot set an exact date or time” for such a move, but reiterated that “everything is ready for Russia to move forward”.

Just before, diplomats confirmed a UN Security Council meeting which must start at 11:30 pm (Brazilian time). The leaders of the group of the seven richest countries in the world, the G7, will meet this Thursday, 24, informed the White House.

The summons come amid heightened tension in the region, shortly after Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky went on television to call for war to be avoided. “Ukrainians want peace,” he said in a speech that appeared to be aimed at Russians.

Earlier, pro-Russian Ukrainian rebels asked Moscow for military help, a move that was expected and could serve as a pretext for a Russian invasion.

About 80% of the 190,000 Russian troops and Ukraine’s separatist forces are mobilized for combat only awaiting orders from President Vladimir Putin, the US Defense Department said on Wednesday. /With agencies