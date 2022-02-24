Russia invades Ukraine and Putin threatens anyone who tries to interfere: ‘Answer will be immediate’

Shortly after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinto announce this Thursday (24) (23:57 this Wednesday, in Brazil) a military operation in eastern Ukraine, explosions were seen and heard in Kharkiv and the capital Kiev. The information is from g1 with the international press.

+ Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in eastern Ukraine

+ ‘Putin chose a war that will bring catastrophic loss of life’, says Biden

Military command centers were attacked with missiles, an Interior Ministry source told Ukrainian media.

Putin has warned Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home, according to state news agencies RIA-Novosti and TASS. The Russian president has also threatened anyone who tries to interfere with the Russian advance.

“Whoever tries to interfere, or even more, create threats for our country and our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” Putin said.

Shortly after the Russian president’s announcement that he would carry out a military operation in Ukraine, the White House released a statement from the president of the United States, Joe Bidencondemning the action.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said.

