Russia invades Ukraine: see who condemns Putin, who is on his side and who is ‘on the fence’ | World

when speaking, the Russian president made threats and said that anyone who tries to interfere will suffer consequences never seen before.

China just issued a statement saying that Russia it is an independent country and can make its own decisions. The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs avoided talking about invasion.

The Itamaraty did not “condemn” Putin’s action, which it did not consider an invasion.

The Brazilian government follows with grave concern the outbreak of military operations by the Federation of Russia against targets in the territory of the Ukraine.

Brazil calls for the immediate suspension of hostilities and the start of negotiations leading to a diplomatic solution to the issue, based on the Minsk and that takes into account the legitimate security interests of all parties involved and protection of the civilian population.

As a member of the United Nations Security Council, Brazil remains engaged in multilateral discussions with a view to a peaceful solution, in line with the Brazilian diplomatic tradition and in the defense of solutions guided by the United Nations Charter and international law, especially the principles non-intervention, sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

On the 16th, on an official visit to Moscow, President Jair Bolsonaro met with Putin and, in his speech alongside the Russian president, did not mention the diplomatic crisis.

“Mr President, we share common values, such as belief in God and the defense of the family. We are also in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace”, said Bolsonaro.

Joe Biden condemned, in an official White House statement, Moscow’s decision.

“President Putin chose a premeditated war that will cause catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the deaths and destruction this attack will cause, and the United States and its allies will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said himself shocked by the unprovoked attack from Russia. He said Putin had chosen the path “of bloodshed and destruction” and that the UK would respond decisively.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia’s decision to attack Ukraine. And called for military operations to stop immediately.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that The Russia it is an independent country and can make its own decisions based on their own interests.

The ministry’s spokesperson avoided talking about invasion, but called for peace to prevail in the region. He demanded that the parties involved resume dialogue and negotiation so that the situation does not get even more out of control.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that he could hand over troops to Russia in the invasion of Ukraine.

The former Soviet republic is one of Moscow’s allies.

Belarus has also suspended civilian flights in its airspace.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that Europe is experiencing “the darkest moment since the end of the second world war”. He called the Russian attitude “unacceptable and intolerable”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the Russian military operation a “flagrant violation” of international law, which sparked a “dark day” across Europe.

“Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President Putin. Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people,” Scholz added in a statement.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan strongly condemns Russia’s unilateral actions. Kishida said he instructed his relevant authorities to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens in Ukraine.

Belgian Immigration Minister Sammy Mahdi said in a statement that he wants the European Union to stop issuing visas to all Russian citizens, including students, workers and tourists, the asylum minister said on Thursday in response to the attack. from Moscow to Ukraine.

“Russians are not welcome here at the moment,” Mahdi said, adding that this should affect both short-term and long-term stays.

Israel condemned Russian actions in Ukraine and called on world powers to resolve the crisis quickly.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order. Israel condemns the attack,” said the foreign minister, Yair Lapidin a televised statement on Thursday (24).

Czech President Milos Zeman called Russia’s attack on Ukraine a “crime against peace” and demanded a response through tough sanctions, including cutting the country off the Swift international payments system.

“You have to isolate a mad man. Not just defending yourself against him with words, but with concrete measures.”

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, said on Thursday (24) that he will help refugees from Ukraine. The country has announced the deployment of up to 1,500 troops to the border to assist Ukrainians with the exit.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the Russian attack on Ukraine is a violation of international law and a threat to global security.

Last Tuesday (22), Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, declared himself in favor of the decisions taken by Vladimir Putin.

“Venezuela is with Putin, it is with Russia, it is with the brave and just causes of the world, and we are going to ally ourselves more and more,” Maduro said in a televised meeting with ministers.