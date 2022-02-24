Russia moves troops to eastern Ukraine, says NATO member

Russia has moved troops and tanks to Ukraine’s eastern border, the same places that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the day before yesterday as independent territories.

“According to the information at my disposal, Putin is moving additional forces and tanks into the occupied territories of Donbass,” Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins told CNN International. According to the broadcaster, the information was confirmed by US intelligence sources. “By any definition, this is a crossing from sovereign territory to a neighboring country,” he added.

Donbass is the region where the self-proclaimed autonomous republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are located, which, in addition to being recognized by Putin, began receiving Russian troops after the president said he would send peace missions.

where is ukraine Image: UOL

According to information from a senior US official passed on to CNN InternationalRussia deployed one to two battalion tactical groups, each averaging around 800 troops.

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden described Moscow’s latest moves as “the beginning of a Russian invasion”, but considered it still possible to avoid “the worst”.