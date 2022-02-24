Russia promises ‘strong’ and ‘painful’ response to US sanctions

posted on 02/23/2022 15:37



Russia on Wednesday promised a “strong” and “painful” response to the sanctions announced by the United States after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two Ukrainian breakaway regions.

“Let there be no doubt: there will be a strong response to these sanctions, not necessarily symmetrical, but well calculated and painful for the United States,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Yesterday, the United States announced a “first round” of sanctions to block Russia’s access to Western financial markets, warning that there are additional measures “on the table” in the event of an escalation in Ukraine.

A senior US government official has indicated that the entire Russian financial system could be subject to sanctions.

“Russia has shown that, with all the cost that sanctions entail, it is capable of minimizing the damage they cause,” countered Russian diplomacy, stating that the pressure of these punitive measures “cannot influence Russia’s will to firmly defend its interests. “.

Russia denounced “blackmail and intimidation” by the United States, but said it remains “open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of mutual interests,” the ministry added.

Sanctions have also been announced by the European Union, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The most poignant of the measures was Berlin’s decision to freeze the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Once completed, it would increase the flow of energy from Russia to Germany.