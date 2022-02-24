Russia v Ukraine: ‘It could be the start of a great war in Europe’, said President Zelensky shortly before Russian invasion

1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready for a Russian attack: ‘We will defend ourselves’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech early on Thursday (24/2) that Russia could start “a major war in Europe” at any time – and urged Russians to oppose the conflict.

On Thursday morning, Russian military forces launched a wide-ranging invasion of Ukraine. There are reports of troops crossing several points of the border and explosions near major cities across the country — and not just in the Donbas region, where separatist groups have recently been recognized and supported by Russia.

In his speech before the invasion, Zelensky said he had unsuccessfully tried to talk to Putin.

“I made a phone call to the president of the Russian Federation. Result: silence,” Zelensky said.

He said Russia has nearly 200,000 troops and thousands of combat vehicles on the Ukrainian border.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Zelensky said Putin did not answer his call on Wednesday night

Zelensky changed the language of speech from Ukrainian to Russian to make an emotional appeal to Russians to reject an attack, arguing that they were being lied to about Ukraine.

“Who can stop (the war)? The people. These people are among you, I’m sure,” he said.

Ukraine’s leader stated that his country is ready for a Russian attack and warned:

“If they [Rússia] attack, if they try to take our country – our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children – we will defend ourselves.”

“When they attack, they will see our faces, not our backs,” he added.

Credit, Sarah Rainsford/BBC photo caption, Ukrainian frontline soldiers received a visit from President Zelensky on February 17

“They say we hate Russian culture. How can you hate culture? Or any culture. Neighbors are always culturally enriched (…). We are different, but that’s no reason to be enemies.”

“They say we are Nazis, but how can a people who lost more than eight million lives with the victory of Nazism support Nazism? How can I be a Nazi? Tell that to my grandfather, who spent the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in Ukraine,” he added.

Still speaking in Russian, Zelensky said that Ukrainians remember their past, but “want to determine and build their own history.”

“Do the Russians want a war? I would very much like to answer this question. But the answer is up to you citizens of the Russian Federation,” he concluded.

Russian invasion

Minutes after Zelensky’s speech, Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas region, where the rebel territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, self-proclaimed republics that Putin on Monday recognized as independent, are located.

Moscow said breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine had asked for military support.

Putin’s announcement came at the same time as an emergency United Nations Security Council (UN) meeting was taking place in New York on the crisis.

UN Secretary General António Guterres gave a speech asking “from the bottom of his heart”: “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.”

A few minutes later, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal tweeted:

“Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under attack. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and win.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

The day before, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and ordered millions of its citizens living in Russia to return to their country. Ukrainian airspace has also been restricted for civil flights due to the “potential risk”.

The move followed an alert from Safe Airspace, the conflict zone monitoring system, which said planes were at risk of being unintentionally shot down or affected by cyberattacks.

Initially, it was unclear whether the warning amounted to a total ban on civilian flights. It is set to expire at 23:59 (GMT) this Thursday, unless extended.

Russia also issued a civil aviation advisory warning that it is closing virtually all eastern Ukrainian airspace on the Russian border, according to a monitoring group.

The Open Source Intelligence Monitor says that no “limit or deadline” has been provided so far by Moscow.