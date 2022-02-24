Russia v Ukraine: ‘It could be the start of a great war in Europe’, said President Zelensky shortly before Russian invasion

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready for a Russian attack: ‘We will defend ourselves’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech early on Thursday (24/2) that Russia could start “a major war in Europe” at any time – and urged Russians to oppose the conflict.

On Thursday morning, Russian military forces launched a wide-ranging invasion of Ukraine. There are reports of troops crossing several points of the border and explosions near major cities across the country — and not just in the Donbas region, where separatist groups have recently been recognized and supported by Russia.

In his speech before the invasion, Zelensky said he had unsuccessfully tried to talk to Putin.

