Russian central bank announces intervention in ruble after currency tumbles; Moscow Stock Exchange plummets nearly 30%

Russia’s central bank announced on Thursday (24) that it will start an intervention in the currency market, after the ruble hit a record low in the hours after the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine.

During the night, the ruble plummeted against the dollar and reached the lowest level in its history. At 6:20 am (GMT), the dollar jumped to 85.22 rubles, compared to 81.19 rubles late yesterday afternoon, after reaching an unprecedented high of 90.01 rubles earlier.

The Moscow Stock Exchange, which was suspended “until further notice”, reopened at 10 am local time (4 am GMT) and recorded a sharp drop. At around 6:20 am (GMT), the MOEX index, a benchmark in the Moscow market, plummeted by almost 30%.

Russia has more than $600 billion in foreign exchange reserves and gold, an alternative that can be used in foreign exchange markets to support the ruble. A rapidly depreciating currency makes it difficult to pay off external debts and leads to higher prices for imported goods.

Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday with bombings of military targets in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities in the center and east after President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in separatist enclaves in the east of the country, according to the report. Russian Defense Ministry. The Ukrainian government speaks of eight dead in the Russian bombing. With information from Dow Jones Newswires.

