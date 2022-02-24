Russian convoy is seen at the border between countries

Satellite images taken today show new mobilizations in western Russia, many of them just 16 km from the Ukrainian border and less than 80 km from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to a private US company.

The footage showed field movements, military convoys, artillery and armored vehicles with support equipment and troops. The footage released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Most troops and equipment were deployed in smaller unit-sized formations on farmland and along tree lines, Maxar said today.

Yesterday, images from the US company showed a new deployment of more than 100 military vehicles and dozens of troop tents in southern Belarus, near the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Moscow said eastern separatists had asked for help to repel the “aggression”, as the United States stepped up efforts to prevent an all-out invasion by imposing new sanctions.

Russia has consistently denied plans to invade its neighbour, but President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine for what he called peacekeeping after Moscow recognized the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.