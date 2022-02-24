Russian invasion of Ukraine sends oil above $105 a barrel

The price of a barrel of oil topped US$ 105 on Thursday, 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in the early hours that he had authorized a military operation in Ukraine. It is the first time since 2014 that the price of the commodity exceeds US$ 100.

At 9:15 am, a barrel of Brent crude was trading at USD 105.01, up 8.44%. WTI type oil was quoted at US$ 99.58, up 8.12%.

The increase came shortly after Putin announced the military operation in the neighboring country and promised reprisals against those who interfere. There is concern that a war in Europe will disrupt global energy supplies. Russia has attacked Ukraine with bombing raids on military targets in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities in the center and east of the country.

Hours earlier, the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help to confront Kiev’s troops.

There is great global fear around the supply of important commodities such as wheat and metals, amid a growing demand for these products caused by the reopening of economies after the closures generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In recent weeks, the price of oil was already on the rise because of the threat of conflict.

“Russian-Ukrainian tensions have provoked a possible demand shock (in Europe) and a bigger supply shock to the rest of the world, given the importance of Russia and Ukraine in energy,” Tamas Strickland of National Australia Bank told AFP. .

Moscow Stock Exchange suspends operations

The Moscow Stock Exchange announced the suspension of trading after the announcement of the military operation against Ukraine. “Trading in all markets has been suspended. The restart will be announced at a later date,” the Moscow Exchange said in a statement.

Asian markets fall

Asian stock markets fell. At around 2:20 am, the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.2% and the Seoul 2.6%. At the same time, the Sydney market reached a devaluation of 3.1%.

In China, around 2:40 am, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pointed to a decline of 1.76% and 2.47%, respectively. Hong Kong fell by 3.6%.

With information from AFP and EFE