Russian ruble depreciates sharply, ‘safe’ currencies soar after Russia attacks Ukraine | Economy

The Russian ruble fell to a record low on Thursday, the euro hit a multi-year low against the Swiss franc and the yen soared after Russian forces attacked Ukraine, firing missiles at several cities and landing troops in its south coast.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion and explosions were heard in the capital.

Stocks Fall Strong After Russia Invades Ukraine; Oil passes US$100 for the first time since 2014

Volatility in currency markets was skyrocketing, with a closely watched measure reaching its highest level since December 2020.

The ruble even devalued to 89.98 to the dollar, with the US currency jumping 7% against the Russian currency. The currency slightly reduced losses, however, after the central bank announced currency interventions.

Against the euro, the ruble lost 6.9% to 97.77, after having earlier reached an all-time low of 101.03 on the interbank market.

At 7:39 am (GMT), the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies – rose 0.90% to 97.056.

The euro was down 1.19% at 1.1174 dollar, which at the same time was down 0.29% at 114.64 yen.

The pound returned 0.84% ​​at 1.3428 dollar, which in turn gained 0.48% at 0.9225 Swiss franc.

The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy for risk demand, was down 0.69% to 0.7183 US dollar.

The Swiss franc hit its highest level since 2015 against the euro at 1,029 francs before giving back gains.