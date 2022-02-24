Russian troops approach Chernobyl, try to take Ukraine power plant – International

Part of the Russian troops advance on Ukrainian territory and approach the area of ​​the abandoned city of Pripyat, where the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is located. The information was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Twitter account.

“This is a declaration of war against all of Europe,” wrote the president. The Chernobyl region, hit by the 1986 nuclear disaster, is about 100km from the capital, Kiev. “Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Zelensky said.

In the early hours of Thursday (24/2), Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, authorized the military operation that started the invasion, by land, sky and sea, of the territory of Ukraine. At least 50 Russian soldiers have already died in the operation.