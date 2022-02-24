Russians and Ukrainians clash near Chernobyl, where there is a nuclear waste dump | World

Ukrainian authorities said there was fighting near the Chernobyl nuclear waste dump, where Russian forces arrived after crossing the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

According to an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Guerashtshenko, “the occupiers’ troops entered the Chernobyl power plant zone through Belarus”.

Ukraine says Russians try to control Chernobyl nuclear plant

“The National Guard members protecting the depot offer stubborn resistance,” he said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that there are forces in the country trying to prevent Russian troops from capturing the former nuclear plant.

One of the reactors exploded in April 1986. The nuclear emissions from the accident were equivalent to the emissions from 400 bombs like the one dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II. At the time, 30 people died.

The region around the former power plant is not habitable and is known as the Exclusion Zone.

Troops departed from Belarus

Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, said in a statement that he considered Belarus, from which troops departed towards the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, betrayed Ukraine.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen the western region of Belarus.

He said his country’s armed forces are not involved in the clashes.

Belarusian airspace has been closed to civil aviation.