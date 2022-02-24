Russia’s Plan to React to Western Sanctions

Chris Morris – BBC News

Russia has spent years preparing for this moment.

In 2014, when Russian troops entered Crimea, annexing part of Ukraine, it sparked a first round of international sanctions. This period taught Moscow an important lesson: to be prepared for this kind of retaliation.

Since then, Russia has been beefing up its defense, reducing dependence on the dollar and trying to make its economy sanctions-proof.





President Vladimir Putin may be counting on putting up with sanctions longer than the West realizes.

In January of this year, the Russian government’s international reserves, in foreign currency and gold, reached record levels, worth more than $630 billion.

This is the fourth largest reserve in the world and could be used to help support Russia’s currency, the ruble, for a considerable amount of time.

Notably, only about 16% of Russia’s foreign exchange is currently held in dollars, down from 40% five years ago. About 13% is made up of Chinese renminbi.

All of this was designed to protect Russia as much as possible from sanctions, led by the United States.

The ‘Fortress Russia’

Other changes in the structure of the Russian economy were also developed.

Over time, the country has reduced its dependence on foreign loans and investment and has been actively seeking new business opportunities outside of Western markets.

China is a big part of that strategy.

Moscow’s government has also taken the first steps to create its own international payments system, should it be cut off from Swift – a global financial information service that is overseen by major Western central banks.

Russia has also been reducing the size of its budget, prioritizing stability over growth. That means the country’s economy has grown by an average of less than 1% a year over the past decade, but may have become more self-reliant in the process.

“What Russia is actually doing is building almost an alternative financial system so that it can withstand some of the sanctions shocks that the West might impose,” says Rebecca Harding, chief executive of consultancy Coriolis Technologies.

“But all this will bring some pain in the short term, and the Russian system has the vulnerability of having a network that is not widely spread in the world.”

Certainly Moscow could be entering a dangerous game. Sanctions on major Russian banks, particularly state-owned ones, would be harmful.

But President Putin may be calculating that the US, UK and EU have slightly different strategic interests to consider.

It is obviously easier for some countries to impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry than on others. The European Union as a whole obtains 40% of Russia’s natural gas; the UK receives around 3%.

Germany’s decision to suspend certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is therefore harmful for Russia, but will also have a direct impact on energy prices in Western Europe.

Since 2014, another strategy by Western countries has been to restrict Russian oligarchs’ access to their heritage.

According to Professor Tomila Lankina, from the London School of Economics (UK), these past experiences “did not go far enough”.

“Changes will only happen if they are targeted on a much larger scale,” explains Lankina.

President Putin doesn’t keep money and other assets abroad in his own name for obvious reasons, but a network of ultra-rich supporters does for him.

London is a particular focus as it has a long-established network of shell companies, property portfolios and political influence.

The UK government recently announced new sanctions against specific individuals, but anti-corruption group Transparency International says there is around £1.5bn of Russian money invested in London properties alone, much of it of funds held in offshore havens.

“Western governments are not only failing the Russian people by allowing this to happen, they are also failing their own people,” Professor Lankina points out, highlighting the effects such sanctions can have on countries of origin.

