Salary allowance has the last batch of February released this Thursday (24)









The last batch of salary allowance February will be paid this Thursday (24) to 1.9 million beneficiaries. Today, 1,772,954 born in June receive PIS and 224,917 with the end of enrollment 5, in a total of R$ 1.8 billion. Afterwards, the payment schedule will resume on March 15th until the 31st. (see below).

In total, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the benefit should be paid to 22.7 million workers, in the amount of R$ 21 billion. About 1.9 million workers may be included in the register. Dataprev, a state-owned technology company, is reviewing possible inconsistencies in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report) until March 15.

To be entitled to the benefit, you must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years, have formally worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020 and received a maximum of two minimum wages (R$ 2,424) .











Private sector workers enrolled in the PIS receive a salary bonus from Caixa. For public servants, military personnel and state employees enrolled in Pasep, the payment is made by Banco do Brasil.

The 2020 base year salary allowance will be paid according to the recipients’ birthday month, in a proportion proportional to the period worked with a formal contract. The amount can vary from R$101 to R$1,212 (the new minimum wage threshold), depending on the number of months worked. You can withdraw the maximum amount who worked the 12 months of 2020.







Salary allowance calendar







PIS

Born in January – February 8

Born in February – February 10

Born in March – February 15

Born in April – February 17

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31



pasep

Application deadlines 0 and 1 – February 15

Application deadlines 2 and 3 – February 17

Application deadline 4 – 22 February

Deadline for registration 5th – 24th of February

Deadline for registration March 6th – 15th

Deadline for registration March 7th – 17th

Deadline for registration 8 – 22 March

Deadline for registration March 9th – 24th







Who is entitled to the allowance?









• You must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

• Have worked formally (with a formal contract) for at least 30 days in 2020;

• Have received up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424);

• It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in esocial, depending on the category of the company.







How to check the value and if you are entitled to it









Private sector workers registered with the PIS and born between January and June and workers in the municipalities affected by the rains in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais can consult the information through the Caixa Tem application and through the Caixa ao Cidadão service (0800 726 0207). ).

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance inquiry is on the Consult Your Pasep page. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, in capital cities and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, in the countryside).

The consultation service can also be done through the link www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/sacar-o-abono-salarial, as well as by telephone 158, from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, and through face-to-face assistance at regional units. of the folder.

The benefit will be deposited for those who have a bank account and, for the others, in a digital account, operated by the Caixa Tem app, or can be withdrawn at branches and lottery.









