Santos agrees with coach Fabián Bustos to replace Carille

Santos agreed to hire Argentine coach Fabián Bustos, from Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), to replace Fabio Carille.

Bustos is 52 years old and lived the dream of working in Brazilian football, the ‘biggest in South America’ in his opinion. His coaching staff at Barcelona had five professionals: assistants Lucas Ochandorena and Segundo Alejandro Castillo, physical trainer Marco Conenna, goalkeeper coach Carlos Caicedo and video analyst Jonathan Mejía.O Peixe will still define who will come with Fabián.

Fabián Bustos gave up amounts owed by Barcelona in awards to leave. Santos will not need to spend about R$650,000 on the termination fine. Peixe must change contract minutes tomorrow (24) in order to announce the new commander.

In an interview with UOL Esporte even before Santos made the proposal official, Bustos spoke about the expectation of running Peixe.

“I’m very happy for the projection of a possibility like this in the best football on the continent. A company in Brazil has been working for a while for an opportunity for me”, said the Argentine.

Bustos graduated from the Argentine Football Coaches Association and has a professional license from CONMEBOL. He was a professional player revealed by San Lorenzo and also played for Nacional (URU), Lanús, Belgrano, Morón, Antoniana, Tucumán, Cipoletti, Jorge Wilstermann (BOL), Deportivo Quito, Macara, Manta and Saquisilí (EQU) and back to Argentina in Porvenir and Estudiantes.

As a coach, he began his career as an assistant for Sarmiento and continued in his role at Porvenir and Acasusso, in Argentina. As a real coach, he started in Ecuador with Manta and followed in the country with Deportivo Quito, Imbabura, Universitario, Macará, Manta again, Portoviejo, Delfín and finally Barcelona in Guayaquil.

Bustos was champion of Serie B and Serie A for Delfín, as well as an Ecuador Cup. With Barcelona, ​​he was again national champion. He was named best coach of Ecuador in 2019 and 2020.

Your resume presented to Santos has the following information:

Uses systems like 4-2-3-1 | 4-3-3 | 4-3-1-2;

“Polyfunctional” team, with a lot of versatility and rotations;

The variations occur according to the opponent, the location and also with the technical moment of its players;

Look for the offensive game. Teams tend to score a lot of goals and concede few – strong tactical play;

A lot of mobility in the attack, with the arrival of many players;

Performs triangulations and depth of the laterals;

Uses “high pressure” on opponents (still in the rival’s field) and quick recovery when defending.

Santos expects to have Fabián Bustos debut against Novorizontino on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, for the ninth round of the Campeonato Paulista.