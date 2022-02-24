Santos beats Salgueiro, guarantees classification in the Copa do Brasil and averts crisis

With a quiet performance, Santos beat Salgueiro 3-0 on Wednesday night, at the Cornélio de Barros stadium, in Salgueiro, and secured qualification for the second phase of the Copa do Brasil. Peixe’s goals were scored by Ângelo, Zanocelo and Rwan.

In the second phase, Santos will face the winner of the confrontation between Fluminense-PI and Oeste de Barueri, which takes place this Thursday. The game should take place on March 9, 10, 16 or 17. Before that, Peixe turns its attention to Paulistão and welcomes Novorizontino next Sunday, in Vila Belmiro.

The game

Santos entered the field very consciously and left the game calm with a lot of ball touch and without giving space to Salgueiro. Peixe’s first chance came at seven minutes. Marcos Guilherme gave a good pass to Lucas Pires, who hit a cross, but the ball hit the defenders and went to a corner.

In the 21st minute, midfielder Ricardo Goulart almost scored a goal. He took advantage of the defender’s failure, turned his body in the area and hit over the top, on the way out of goalkeeper Jerfesson.

The first of the game came out three minutes later and it was a great goal. Ângelo received on the right, cut to the middle and hit placed, in the right angle of goalkeeper Jerfesson. It was his second goal for the club, his first this season.

Still in the first half, Peixe had a great chance to expand. Marcos Leonardo advanced through the middle and released the bomb from the entrance of the area, but the ball exploded in the chest of the Salgueiro goalkeeper.

Salgueiro came back better for the second half and had two great chances before the first 20 minutes. In the 8th minute, after a move from the right, Hudson punctured inside the area and Pedro Maycon, on the left, kicked out. At 18, after a play on the right, the ball was left clean on the second stick for Valdeir, but he kicked over it and missed a goal.

The home team continued to press, especially in crosses into the area. In the 29th minute, defender Lucão headed and the ball passed over João Paulo’s post.

Santos advanced without major scares (Photo: Disclosure/Santos)

Santos went on the attack and was deadly. In the 31st minute, left-back Lucas Pires made a great cross from the left and Zanocelo appeared between the defenders to head towards the goal.

Peixe almost scored the third in the 38th minute. Marcos Leonardo scored with Marcos Guilherme and finished almost in the small area, but the ball went up and went over the goal.

The third goal came in the 45th minute in a move by a pair that stood out in Copinha. Rwan received at the entrance of the area, scored with Lucas Barbosa and, from the penalty spot, kicked in place to score the first goal for the professional team of Santos.

DATASHEET

WILLOW 0 X 3 SANTOS

Date and time: February 23, 2022 at 7pm

Place: Cornélio de Barros Stadium (PE)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva (MG) and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

goals: Ângelo, 24’/2ºT (0-1), Zanocelo, 31’/2ºT (0-2), Rwan, 45’/2ºT (0-3)

yellow cards: Robinho (SAL), Ricardo Goulart, Lucas Pires and Ângelo (SAN)

WILLOW TREE: Jefferson; Ronaldo (Danielzinho, at 14’/2ºT), Lucão, Janelson and Léo Carioca; Kady, Léo Santos (Robinho, at 14’/2ºT), Wescley and Valdeir (Kelsen, at 33’/2ºT); Pedro Maycon (Bruce, at 22’/2ºT) and Hudson (Patrick Nonato, at 33’/2ºT). Coach: Silvio Criciúma

SAINTS: John Paul; Vinícius Balieiro, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Camacho, Sandry (Zanocelo, at 27’/2ºT) and Ricardo Goulart (Jobson, at 22’/2ºT); Ângelo (Lucas Braga, at 22’/2ºT), Marcos Leonardo (Rwan, at 39’/2ºT) and Marcos Guilherme (Lucas Barbosa, at 39’/2ºT). Coach: Marcelo Fernandes