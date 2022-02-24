Scientists discover what happens in the brain before a person dies

posted on 02/23/2022 19:39



(credit: reproduction)

From the observation of an 87-year-old patient who died of a heart attack, a group of neuroscientists discovered how the human brain behaves before death. They concluded that memories are rescued in the final moments.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience and it has been revealed that the rhythmic wave patterns of the brain before death are similar to those recorded during sleep or meditation.

During the study, the observation only became possible because the doctors used a continuous electroencephalography (EEG), which was aimed at detecting seizures and treating the patient with epilepsy. However, during the process the old man had a heart attack and died.

The patient’s death allowed scientists to record for the first time human brain activity in the moments before he died.

University of Louisville neurosurgeon Ajmal Zemmar, one of the study’s organizers, said they measured 900 seconds of brain activity at the time of death. So the researchers focused on what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the exact time the heart stopped beating.

“Shortly before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific range of neural oscillations, the so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others, such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations,” explained Ajmal.

Brain oscillations or brain waves are patterns of rhythmic brain activity. To the gamma, for example, are cognitive functions such as concentration, dreaming, meditation and memory retrieval, associated with memory flashbacks. “The brain may be reproducing a last memory of important life events just before we die, similar to those reported in near-death experiences,” Zemmar continues.

This discovery is the result of a single experiment on the brain of a single patient. However, Zemmar and the other researchers intend to investigate more cases and check results.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Grigori