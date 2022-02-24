Scientists discover what happens moments before death

A group of neuroscientists has discovered how the human brain behaves moments before death. From the observation of an 87-year-old patient who died of a heart attack, they concluded that memories of life are rescued in the final moments.

This insight was revealed by rhythmic brain wave patterns similar to those recorded during sleep, memory recall or meditation.

Credit: Yalax/Istock Observation of brain waves suggested that memories resurface in the moments before death

How was the study done?

This observation was only possible because doctors used continuous electroencephalography (EEG) to detect seizures and treat the patient who had epilepsy.

During these recordings, the elderly man had a heart attack and eventually died. This unexpected event allowed scientists to record for the first time the activity of a dying human brain.

The study of this case was published in the journal “Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience” on Tuesday, the 22nd.

According to neurosurgeon Ajmal Zemmar, from the University of Louisville, USA, who organized the study, 900 seconds of brain activity were measured at the time of death.

The researchers then set a specific focus to investigate what happened in the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating.

Credit: Maryna Ievdokimova/istock Researchers have observed changes in neural waves

“Shortly before and after the heart stopped working, we saw changes in a specific range of neural oscillations, the so-called gamma oscillations, but also in others, such as delta, theta, alpha and beta oscillations,” Zemmar said.

Brain oscillations (more commonly known as ‘brain waves’) are patterns of rhythmic brain activity normally present in living human brains.

The different types of oscillations, including gamma, are involved in highly cognitive functions such as concentration, dreaming, meditation, memory retrieval, information processing, and conscious awareness, as well as those associated with memory flashbacks.

“Through the generation of oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be reproducing a last recollection of important life events shortly before we die, similar to those reported in near-death experiences,” speculated Zemmar.

“These findings challenge our understanding of when exactly life ends and raise important subsequent questions, such as those related to the timing of organ donation.”

This finding, however, is based on a single case and comes from the brain of a patient who suffered injury, seizures and swelling, which makes the data difficult to interpret.

However, Zemmar plans to investigate more cases and sees these results as a source of hope.

“One thing we can learn from this research is: although our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to let us rest, their brains may be reliving some of the best moments they’ve had in their lives.”