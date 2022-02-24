see how the game went

Manchester United started, in the final part of the 2nd half, a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, in a game valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League that took place today in Spain. The goals of the match were scored by João Félix and Elanga.

With the result, the teams go to the return clash, which takes place on March 15 in England, equal – there is no tie for goals away from home.

O UOL Esporte summarized what was the agitated clash between Spaniards and English. Check it out below:

At home, I’m in charge!

Diego Simeone’s team asserted the command of the field and went on top of United, opening the scoring in the sixth minute. In a corner taken from the right, the ball was cleared by the English defense and left for Renan Lodi on the left wing.

The Brazilian winger cleaned up his compatriot Fred’s marking and made another cross. João Félix, with a fish, sent the ball to the back of De Gea’s goal with a lot of style: 1 to 0.

Watch the goal:

Reaction sketch, but…

The visiting team threatened a reaction right after the opponent’s goal. At ten minutes, Cristiano Ronaldo was triggered for the 1st time and served Pogba, but the midfielder ended up losing in the tackle to Kondogbia.

Shortly after, it was CR7’s turn to play the ball to Bruno Fernandes, who finished the Spanish goal – the ball, however, ended up deflected and left in a corner.

Despite the attempts, the Spaniards controlled the game throughout the 1st half and reached the goal with more danger. Renan Lodi, widely used in the offensive sector, played at least two moves that scared De Gea.

In the 44th minute, the Brazilian side came back into the attack. After a short free kick charged by Bruno Fernandes, he reached the baseline and crossed to the area. Varane managed to deflect the ball, which went towards Vrsaljko. The Croatian headed the post and narrowly missed widening before the break.

And the CR7?

Quite discreet in the 1st half, Cristiano Ronaldo even managed to make some important passes in United’s offensive sector, but he was marked by excessive irritation with the referee.

On leaving the field, the Portuguese gestured a lot and received a loud boo from Atlético fans, remembering the times when the striker played for Real Madrid.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo complains to referee during game against Atletico Madrid Image: Javier Barbancho/Reuters

United tries (and misses)

The visitors came back from the locker room more willing to attack Atletico – which made their attacks, most of the time, in counterattacks.

The problem is that Ralf Rangnick’s team sinned on the whim when completing their plays. It was like that with Bruno Fernandes, who isolated a shot in the fourth minute, and with Rashford, who missed a crucial pass for his teammate in the 14th minute.

The coach, faced with the lack of efficiency of his team, decided to make a triple change in the 20th minute, putting Matic, Alex Telles and Wan Bissaka on the field. Shortly after, it was Elanga’s turn to take Rashford’s place.

Applause for Lodi and more boos for CR7

Quite activated during the game and owner of the assist for João Félix’s goal, the Brazilian Renan Lodi left the field exhausted at 30 minutes of the final stage.

In the substitution, the player, who gave way to Lemar, was greatly applauded by the fans present at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The opposite situation occurred with Cristiano Ronaldo. In the 33rd minute, he had a great opportunity to equalize in a foul a few steps from the area.

The Portuguese, however, finished well above the goal defended by Oblak and received new “tributes” from the public in Spain.

Renan Lodi in action in the match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, for the round of 16 of the Champions League Image: Juan Medina/Reuters

Change takes effect, and youth empathizes

United managed to equalize the score already in the 35th minute. In a tackle made by Fred still in the defense field, the ball landed at Bruno Fernandes’ feet.

The midfielder, with category, gave a diagonal pitch to Elanga. Reinildo unsuccessfully tried to cut the pass, and the 19-year-old went free with Oblak.

With tranquility, Elanga hit a cross with his right foot and did not give the goalkeeper any chance of defense, tying the match: 1 to 1.

Watch the goal:

choppy end

Atlético almost regained the lead on the scoreboard in the 41st minute. In a corner taken by Lemar, Llorente received it in the beak of the area and rolled to Griezmann – who had replaced João Félix shortly before.

The Frenchman, with style, hit placed towards the angle of De Gea. The ball, however, capriciously stamped United’s crossbar.

The English still tried to bring danger to Oblak’s goal, without success, before the final whistle.

Technical sheet: Atletico Madrid 1×1 Manchester United

Tournament: Champions League (first round of 16)

Date: February 23, 2022

Place: Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid

Time: 17:00 (from Brasilia)

goals: João Félix (6 min of the 1st half), Elanga (35 min of the 2nd half)

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo and Renan Lodi (Lemar); Kondogbia, Herrera and Llorente; Correa and João Félix (Griezmann). Coach: Diego Simeone

Manchester United: Of Gea; Lindelof (Wan Bissaka), Varane, Maguire and Shaw (Alex Telles); Fred, Pogba (Matic) and Bruno Fernandes; Rashford (Elanga), Sancho (Lingard) and Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Ralph Rangnick