See the 10 Best Beaches in the World to Travel to in 2022, According to Tripadvisor | Tourism and Travel

Crystal clear waters, white and soft sand…paradisiacal landscapes are part of the list of the 10 best beaches in the world chosen by travelers in the 2022 edition of the Travelers’ Choice award, from Tripadvisor, released this Wednesday (23).

O Brazil was the only country to appear in the ranking with more than one location, marking its presence with Quarta Praia (4th place), in Morro de São Paulo, Bahia; Sancho Bay (7th place), in Fernando de Noronha; and Baía dos Golfinhos (9th place), at Praia da Pipa, in Rio Grande do Norte.

The number 1 beach for travelers was Grace Bay Beach, located in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“Some love the soft white sand and sunbathing, while others love exploring rocky coves. This list has something for everyone because it was chosen by thousands of travelers from all over the world, who rated their favorite beaches on Tripadvisor over throughout 2021,” said Christine Maguire, the company’s vice president of global media business.

Check out the ranking below:

2 of 11 Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos Islands — Photo: Jennifer Ranicki/Unplash Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos Islands — Photo: Jennifer Ranicki/Unplash

2. Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba

3 of 11 Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba — Photo: Tripadvisor Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba — Photo: Tripadvisor

3. Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

4 of 11 Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia — Photo: Tripadvisor Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia — Photo: Tripadvisor

4. Fourth Beach – Morro de São Paulo, Brazil

5 of 11 Quarta Praia – Morro de São Paulo, Brazil — Photo: Publicity Fourth Beach – Morro de São Paulo, Brazil — Photo: Disclosure

5. Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba

6 of 11 Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba — Photo: Tripadvisor Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba — Photo: Tripadvisor

6. Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India

7 of 11 Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India — Photo: Tripadvisor Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, India — Photo: Tripadvisor

8 of 11 Baía do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Publicity / Administration of the Island Sancho Bay – Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Publicity / Administration of the Island

8. Trunk Bay Beach – US Virgin Islands

9 of 11 Trunk Bay Beach – US Virgin Islands — Photo: Tripadvisor Trunk Bay Beach – US Virgin Islands — Photo: Tripadvisor

9. Dolphin Bay – Praia da Pipa, Brazil

10 of 11 Baía dos Golfinhos is part of the National Marine Park — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/TV Globo The Baía dos Golfinhos is part of the National Marine Park — Photo: Ana Clara Marinho/TV Globo

10. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Lampedusa, Italy