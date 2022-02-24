See the weapons in Russia’s arsenal | World

Russia is one of the countries that invests the most in military technological advances. Check out some of the weapons and troops that the Russian army has at its disposal for combat below:
Infographic shows the main Russian weapons for combat — Photo: Arte g1
In addition to these weapons, the Russian army began in 2021 the mass production of the T-14 Armata tank. The vehicle is one of the most technological in the world, it has more adaptability to the terrain, more powerful missiles and greater range than its predecessor the T-90, in addition to being able to reach up to 90 km/h.
T-14 Armata tank during rehearsal for a parade in 2016 — Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Personal archive
It contains an unmanned turret that activates by remote control, while the crew remains protected by an armored capsule. The expectation is that the model will be updated so that the presence of crew members is no longer necessary.
Russian military power is far superior to that of Ukraine, despite support from foreign allies. Compare the arsenals of the two countries.
Ukraine and Russia forces — Photo: g1
Russia is not only a great power in ground combat, but also an expert in nuclear weapons.
Sarmat, or ‘Satan 2’, was announced by Russia as an ‘invincible’ weapon — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
According to a survey by the Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI) conducted in 2019, the Russians have more than 6,000 nuclear warheads. With that, they become the largest country, numerically, in nuclear weapons.
This number may still be lower than the true total as countries make it difficult to access these statistics.
Ukraine, on the other hand, does not have nuclear weapons. During the period when the country was still part of the Soviet Union, much of this atomic arsenal was stored by Kiev.
Shortly after the end of the USSR, however, the local government returned the armaments to Moscow.
