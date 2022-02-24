see when the fund will distribute the amounts

Workers who had a balance in active or inactive accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund will be entitled to the FGTS profit. The amount corresponds to the Fund’s income, in accordance with Law 13,446/2017, and is proportional to the account balance.

In addition to establishing payment criteria, the law also determines the maximum period for the Board of Trustees to make deposits. Thus, according to the document, transfers must take place until August 31 of each year. In 2021, payments for the year 2020 began to be released on August 17th.

For this year, FGTS profit transfers must be carried out between August 1st and 31st. However, the official dates of payments, as well as the amount of the transfer, have not yet been released.

FGTS profit in 2022: who is entitled?

As stated earlier, the income will be paid to those workers who ended the previous year with a balance in the account. The amounts paid vary according to the balance that each account holder had in the account on December 31, 2021.

It is important to know that the FGTS profit has the calculation based on the correction of 3% established in the legislation. Of this amount, only part will be passed on to workers. In 2021, for example, the percentage transferred was 96% for more than 190 million active and inactive accounts.

How were payments last year?

The transfers made last year were for the year 2020. The total income in the Fund, adding all existing accounts with balance, was BRL 8.468 billion. Of this amount, BRL 8.129 billion was transferred to account holders in variable amounts, such as:

Balance with R$ 2 thousand received R$ 37.26;

Balance with R$ 3 thousand received R$ 55.89;

Balance with R$ 4 thousand received R$ 74.52;

Balance with R$ 5 thousand received R$ 93.15;

Balance with R$ 10 thousand received R$ 186.30;

Balance with R$ 20 thousand received R$ 372.60;

Balance with R$ 100 thousand received R$ 1,863.

O FGTS profit it is passed on to workers because the balance of the Guarantee Fund is used by the government as a kind of “loan” to finance actions, such as works, for example.