Senate postpones vote on bills for the second time

Due to the lack of agreement between parliamentarians, the vote on two projects that seek to reduce fuel prices in Brazil was postponed this Wednesday (23) in the Senate, for the second time. Proposals will now be evaluated only after Carnival, on March 8th. The postponement was informed by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

On February 16, the consideration of the projects in the plenary had already been postponed, in the midst of negotiations between the government and parliamentarians in search of a consensus. If approved, both projects will still need to go through the Chamber.

This Wednesday, the senators started to discuss the first of them — the PLP (Complementary Law Project) nº 11, which deals with the value of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) levied on fuels. This project, together with PL (Bill) No. 1,472, which creates a fund to stabilize fuel prices, are part of the package of actions for the area.

According to Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), rapporteur for both projects, there are calculations that, if they are approved, the price of gasoline and diesel could fall by up to R$ 0.50 per liter in the first year. The cost of cooking gas could be reduced by R$10.

Due to disagreements over details of the first project, Pacheco decided to pass the vote on both matters to the first session of the Senate after Carnival.

Proposal changes ICMS collection

PLP nº 11 deals with the value of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) levied on fuel. Among other changes, it establishes the adoption of a single ICMS rate for all states (today each one has a different value).

The new rules will apply to gasoline, fuel anhydrous ethanol, diesel, biodiesel, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and liquefied natural gas.

The states and the Federal District will be responsible for defining the single ICMS rate for each fuel. The percentages will be determined through Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), which brings together representatives from each of the units of the Federation.

The bill also establishes that, after states and the Federal District define for the first time the single rates for each fuel, there will be a minimum interval of 12 months for the first readjustment of these rates. That is, after the definition by Confaz, the ICMS of each fuel will be frozen for at least one year. After the first rate adjustment, the interval for a new change will be six months.

The proposal also provides for a transition period. Until the application of the new ICMS rates is defined, the states and the Federal District will charge ICMS on diesel and biodiesel based on the average price of the last five years — and not the current price.

Expansion of Gas Aid

The text of PLP nº 11 also increases the number of families that will receive the Auxílio Gás in 2022. According to the proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), the benefit will be paid to 11 million families – double the amount originally foreseen in the Budget of 2022.

To cover the cost of the expansion, the project indicates as a source of funds the signature bonuses of the Sépia and Atapu fields, in the amount of R$ 3.4 billion.

Auxílio Gás has a value of R$ 52, around 50% of the price of a 13-kilogram cylinder. CadÚnico families (Cadastro Único) with per capital income of up to one minimum wage are covered.

Price stabilization fund

In addition to evaluating new rules for charging ICMS on fuel, the Senate will also vote after Carnival on PL nº 1,472, which creates a fund to be used to stabilize prices. The funds for this will come from an oil export tax.

According to the proposal, the prices of fuels derived from petroleum (diesel, gasoline and LPG) will have as a reference the average quotations in the international market, the internal costs of production and the costs of importation.

In addition, an export tax will be levied on crude oil from the moment its price exceeds US$ 40 per barrel. The rates will be 10% (when the barrel is quoted between US$ 40 and US$ 60) and 20% (when it exceeds US$ 60 per barrel).

The funds raised will help form the stabilization fund for fuel prices. The fund will act as a kind of “cushion”, to be used to ease fuel prices in moments of accelerating highs.

However, there is still no clarity on how the fund will work. This is because the government will still need to establish the rules for the use of resources.

Impact of proposals

Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) is the rapporteur for both bills dealing with fuel prices in the Senate. during the discussionshe stated that there are calculations that, in the first year, the price of gasoline and diesel could drop by as much as R$0.50 per liter, if both bills become law. The cost of cooking gas could be reduced by R$10.

In Wednesday’s session, however, Prates said that the impact on fuel prices will only occur if both projects are approved. “If one passes and the other is left behind, it doesn’t work”, defended the senator.

Priority in election year

The two bills under discussion in the Senate form a “package” of measures to tackle the issue of fuel prices. Behind the efforts to change the legislation is the view that easing the cost of fuel can serve as an electoral tool, in the year in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek re-election.

The issue is also important for parliamentarians seeking reelection and finds support among government and opposition senators. However, as the new rules change the dynamics of ICMS collection – the main source of funds for the states – parliamentarians have struggled to reach a consensus in the Senate.