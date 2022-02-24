Senate postpones voting on fuel bills – News

The Senate plenary decided to postpone the vote on two bills that discuss strategies to reduce fuel prices until after Carnival. The matters would be voted on this Wednesday (23), but President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) accepted the requests of other parliamentarians and asked that the proposals be withdrawn from the agenda. The forecast is now that the projects will be voted on on March 8.





During the session, the rapporteur of both texts, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), came to read the opinion of one of the projects, which changes the way of charging ICMS in operations involving fuel.

According to the proposal, the tax rate on the sale of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, biodiesel, cooking gas, natural gas derivatives and aviation kerosene will be charged on the fixed amount per liter, and not on the average price of the product. In addition, the tax will be levied only once in the chain of movement of goods.

When discussing the matter, the senators questioned whether fixing the rate would solve the problem of fuel prices. In addition, they considered that, as the implementation of the single ICMS collection regime will depend on regulation by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), little would change in practice. The senators then asked for more time for the topic to be discussed.





The other bill, approved in December 2021 by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, suggests the creation of a stabilization fund to contain the rise in gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, with the institution of a “bands” mechanism. dampening the price volatility of these products.





One of the obstacles in the matter was the creation of an export tax on crude oil. The tax would be one of the sources of the aforementioned account to subsidize stabilization to contain fluctuations in the prices of oil and natural gas derivatives for the final consumer.

To resolve the issue, Prates withdrew the tax. Now, the account will basically be subsidized by three sources, according to the rapporteur: Petrobras’ dividends when it has extraordinary profits derived from the high price of oil and fuel; government holdings in the oil industry; and taxes that may be associated with the price of international oil or the price of fuel in the domestic market.

This matter was not even discussed on Wednesday. However, as the first bill took up much of the session’s debates and generated doubts among senators, Pacheco chose to postpone the vote for both. In any case, the president of the Senate demanded that the House conclude the analysis of the proposals.

“It is very important for the Senate to give an answer, because, in fact, there is a great demand from Brazilian society regarding the price of a liter of fuel, gasoline, diesel, above all, which is reflected in production, transport, logistics of cargo in Brazil, in the pressure for the increase of tariffs of urban collective transport by transport companies, due to the increase of the main input, which is diesel oil.”