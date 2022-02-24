Senate votes on bills to avoid further increases

The Senate floor is expected to vote this week on the two bills that seek to reduce the increase in the price of fuels, such as gasoline. One of the projects, it is worth mentioning, modifies the taxation of ICMS, in addition to expanding the scope of Auxílio Gás. This proposal brings a new text in relation to what the senates had already approved in the Chamber of Deputies. The vote would take place last week, but the Senate preferred to postpone it in order to seek a consensus on the issue. So, to find out more, check it out below!

Thus, as we have already mentioned, one of the ongoing projects foresees the creation of a fund that should regulate changes in the price of oil products. The other deals with charging ICMS on fuel. Today, this is one of the taxes that most increases the value of fuel. Until then, the rapporteur of the proposals, Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), has already presented a favorable opinion to the two projects.

“The legislative process demands caution and dialogue, and we are moving forward in search of an understanding that allows the speedy processing in the Chamber of the text that is approved in the Senate”, said Prates last Wednesday (16).

An important thing to say on the subject is the possible creation of a tax on the export of crude oil, the proceeds of which would go to the price stabilization fund. However, some senators have criticized the measure.

“We are in this current situation as a result of a bad political decision by the government: to link the costs of our fuel matrix to the dollar — harming many to enrich the few. The review of the import parity price and the role of Petrobras is imperative,” Prates said in a statement.

