Silicone smart? April 1 prank goes viral on the web | Electronics

An advertising video went viral on social media in the last week, showing a “smart” silicone implant capable of changing color. Dubbed “Lumen”, the product could be controlled by a mobile app, giving users the possibility to choose the color of the breast lighting. The advertisement, in fact, is a viral produced last year by a real beauty clinic in Switzerland, as April 1st prank.

Despite being released almost a year ago, the video gained repercussion here in Brazil in recent days. Several Twitter users shared the ad showing disbelief with the product’s features. Other posts show people toying with the possibility that the item is real.

The video, published on YouTube and on the company’s website, is presented by plastic surgeon Jürg Häcki, founder of the Lucerne Clinic, who would be launching the LED implant worldwide. Despite the joke, the company really exists and is based in Switzerland, where it works with real customers in the plastic and aesthetic surgery segment.

In the images, he explains that the prosthesis could be activated by a simple touch, which would make the breast “light up”. After pairing with the cell phone, the user would be able to choose the lighting color through an app’s color palette — similar to a smart light bulb. The implant could also be recharged by magnetic induction.

To give more credibility to the joke, the ad also has the participation of Francesca Morgese, winner of a famous reality show of love relationships in Switzerland. In the images, she appears with the prosthesis “already implanted” and appears with her breasts lit up under her clothes. At one point, the prostheses even blink, with the pretext that they would have the message notification function activated.

In the description of the video on YouTube, the company’s justification for creating the product is the search for innovations in the segment. On the “official page” of Lumen, on the company’s website, the company makes it clear that this is an April Fool’s joke.

