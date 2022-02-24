Singer Paulinha Abelha, from the band Calcinha Preta, dies at 43 | National Journal

Paulinha Abelha had been hospitalized since February 11. She was admitted with a condition of kidney failure. The condition worsened and she went into a deep coma.. This Wednesday, at 19:26, the hospital decreed the death of the singer.

The singer Paulinha Abelha was born on August 16, in the Sergipe municipality of Simão Dias. As a teenager, she began her artistic career singing in electric trios in the interior of the state. She even started her own band, Flor de Mel, but the project did not move forward. She was also part of the band Panela de Barro for three years. But the singer’s life changed after joining the band Calcinha Preta.

The first time with the band lasted more than 10 years, recording dozens of albums and DVDs that were very successful.. The first DVD, recorded in 2003, took more than 100 thousand people to the Parque de Exposições, in Salvador. It was one success after another. The shows began to gather crowds.

In 2005, in Belém do Pará, more than 80 thousand people watched the recording of the second DVD. On the album, the singer performed a song that became her brand, sensuality, irreverence and support for the LGBTQIA+ flag.

The third DVD, recorded in Recife, in 2007, was another great milestone. In the repertoire, the song that bears the singer’s name and was successful throughout the country.

In 2010, Paulinha left the group and invested in other projects, such as the band GDÓ do Forró. Then, she teamed up with singer Marlus, formerly of Calcinha Preta.

In 2014, she returned to the band, but two years later, she left Calcinha Preta and, in 2016, joined the project “Gigantes do Brasil”, with singers Silvânia Aquino and Daniel Diau.

In 2020, the singer lived one of the most special moments of her career: the recording of the band’s 25th anniversary DVD.

“May God prosper in everyone’s life. Lots of light, lots of health. Trust: everything has already worked out”, said Paulinha.

Since the death of singer Paulinha Abelha was confirmed, the movement that was already intense at the door of the hospital where she was hospitalized, has increased a lot. They are fans, friends, relatives, people who went to confirm the information. All very sad, crying a lot, perplexed by the loss of the 43-year-old singer.

Paulinha Abelha was a very nice singer, she was very successful. She pleased and impressed the audience when she was on stage, because she had a sympathy that impressed her, a very great charisma. A very simple person. She was not only loved by fans, but also in the artistic world. Singers like Wesley Safadão expressed their sadness at the loss of the singer on their social networks this Wednesday. Gustavo Lima, country singer, also expressed himself on his social network saying that Paulinha Abelha would be eternal in our hearts.