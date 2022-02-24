Slovenia tells Arthur Aguiar on BBB 22: ‘I think you’re very self-interested’ | real time

Slovenia and Arthur Aguiar talk about relationships and gambling at Lucas’s Party from BBB 22. The brother starts the conversation with a provocation to his sister: “Now I’m going to make you think, it’s a relationship game, and I’ve always believed that. But I, Arthur, am not a person who has a relationship with all the people out there. I prioritize the relationships that I can build within the mutual availability that exists“, it says.

“Arthur, I told you in the bathroom a few days ago: I think you’re very self-serving. But do you know what mass is? It’s just that being self-interested isn’t bad.”, says Slovenia. “But why do you think I’m interested?”, asks the brother.

“You are a person who, when you, as a player, observe a situation, you go to people and specific situations to escape something.

The two continue the conversation, and the brother concludes: “If I stand still, closed off, I’m unavailable. If I open up, I’m interested”.

