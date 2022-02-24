Soybeans shoot more than 70 pts high and far exceeds US$ 17 in Chicago

Soybean prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange soar in the early hours of Thursday (24) and exceed US$ 17 per bushel in the face of the advance of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory. Close to 6:40 am (Brasilia time), quotations rose between 68.25 and 81.50 points, taking March to US$17.56 and May to US$17.49 per bushel.

Close to midnight (Brasilia time), Vladimir Putin authorized the start of military actions in eastern Ukraine and, afterwards, bombings and explosions were heard.

Putin made statements to Russian media during the authorization of the operation, saying that the action would be in separatist areas of eastern Ukraine and warned of a clash between the countries. “Conflicts between Russia and Ukrainian forces are inevitable, it’s just a matter of time,” Putin said. He added that Russia would not tolerate threats.

Heads of state are already beginning to comment on the actions and report on the sanctions they will impose on Russia in the face of recent events and the worsening of the conflict.

The geopolitical issues add to a framework of fundamentals that for soybeans are already quite bullish, which makes prices explode, therefore, on the CBOT. Thus, at the same time, oil futures were up more than 5.5% and bran more than 3.5%.

