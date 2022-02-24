“Star Wars Planet” is observed by a small telescope

If you recognize the name of the planet “Tattoine”, then, like many of us, you are also a fan of the multimedia franchise “Star Wars” by George Lucas. And maybe you already know that we have a “real version” of it: the exoplanet Kepler-16b, 200 light-years away from Earth, was recently observed by a small telescope – something that astronomy experts consider a very important milestone. important.

Like its fictional counterpart, Kepler-16b is orbiting between two stars in the nearly eponymous system – “Kepler-16” – located in the constellation Cygnus (Swan). Originally, it was discovered in 2011, during the Kepler mission, through the so-called “transit method”: when observing one of the stars in the system, the spacecraft saw it darken – a direct effect of a planet passing between the spacecraft’s view. and the monitored star.

The exoplanet Kepler-16b is, in many ways, similar to the fictional “Tattooine”, a planet from the “Star Wars” multimedia franchise (Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout)

Now, however, this “Star Wars planet” has been observed again, this time by a modest 75-inch (1.93-meter) ground-based telescope located at Observatoire de Haute-Provenceabout 60 kilometers (km) from Marseille, France.

Unlike the transit method, this “re-observation” of Kepler-16b took place through the “radial velocity process”, which analyzes the gravitational effects generated by a planet on its star. Imagine a “pull” when you pull something hard and you will understand.

According to Amaury Triaud, an exoplanet researcher at the University of Birmingham, the fact that the planet was seen with a ground-based telescope is something of “higher efficiency and lower cost” than a spacecraft or artifact launched into space. The idea now is to continue the search within this format, in the hope of finding unknown exoplanets of the “circumbinary” category – the name given by the research team to exoplanets orbiting two stars.

That’s because common scientific sense says that planets are formed in disks around a single star – a region known as the “protoplanetary disk”. But planet formation in binary systems – that is, where two stars act together – is still a mystery to us.

“Using this standardized explanation, it can be difficult to understand how circumbinary planets exist,” Triaud said. “That’s because the presence of two stars interferes with the protoplanetary disk, which prevents cosmic dust from clumping together and eventually creating a planet. This process is known as ‘accretion’”.

A theory cited by Triaud indicates that the planet in question formed at a longer distance from this binary system, and its irregular orbit caused it to gradually move closer to it. But this is just theoretical speculation, so the study should hopefully shed more light on this mystery, expanding our understanding.

A full study was published in the scientific journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

