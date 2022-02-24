Curitiba won another Starbucks store, one of the biggest coffee brands in the world. The unit is the first outside a mall in the capital of Paraná.

Photo: Disclosure

Opened this Tuesday (22), the development is located in the Spot Compact Mall, on the corner of Vicente Machado and Brigadeiro Franco. The store has 140 m² and is on the ground floor, with access from the street.

This is the fifth Starbucks unit in Curitiba. The company already has spaces in Shopping Mueller, Shopping Palladium, Shopping Jockey Plaza and Shopping Pátio Batel.

Spot Compact Mall

The Spot Compact Mall occupies a total area of ​​2,800m2 and has 19 stores, in addition to commercial rooms (second floor), a Rooftop (on the third floor) that will receive a large restaurant with an area of ​​480m2 with an outdoor terrace, in addition to parking for customers (located underground).

In addition to Starbucks, which will be the anchor store of the Spot Compact Mall, Gioia units are confirmed (pizzas, pinsas and naturally fermented breads), Amme Acessories, O Padeiro Artesanal

(breads with natural fermentation and organic flours), Paineiras Arab Cuisine, Mestre Cervejeiro,

Dermage and Coldstone.