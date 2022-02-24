State of SP records drop in weekly total of deaths by Covid-19 for the first time in 2022 | Sao Paulo

The state of São Paulo recorded, for the first time in 2022, a week with fewer deaths from Covid-19 than the previous one. The epidemiological week that ended last Saturday (19) had 11% fewer deaths than the week that ended the previous Saturday (12).

In all, there were 1,693 deaths caused by the coronavirus between February 13 and 19, against 1,905 between February 6 and 12.

Prior to that, São Paulo data throughout January showed consecutive weekly increases.

In the second week of January, there was an increase of 115% over the previous week, followed by weekly highs of 118%, 87%, 25% and finally an increase of 11%, before the 11% drop recorded in the last week. .

During the month of January, the state had problems with the notification of cases and deaths by Covid-19 after the system used by the Ministry of Health experienced a blackout.

Because of this, some records may have been dammed at the beginning of the year. Researchers went several weeks without access to the data, and health professionals reported difficulties entering the numbers.

The moving averages of deaths and cases by Covid-19 are also slightly falling in the state of São Paulo. This Wednesday (23) the daily moving average of deaths is 232.

The variation is -17% compared to 14 days ago, which indicates a downward trend, according to experts. The daily moving average of new cases is 12,482 this Wednesday. The number is 10% lower than the one verified 14 days ago, which indicates a trend towards stability.

New hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the state of São Paulo have shown a downward trend in recent days. In the metropolitan region, specifically, the moving average of hospitalizations for the disease reached the smallest number since the beginning of the year last Saturday (19).

After a long period of decline, hospitalizations for Covid-19 rose again between December 2021 and January 2022 with the arrival of the omicron variant, reaching an average of 776 new hospitalizations daily on January 28.

Since then, the indicator has been falling in Greater São Paulo. Statewide numbers also showed a slowdown in hospitalizations for Covid-19, but the average hospitalizations in this case is still not the lowest it was in 2022.

At the worst moment of the pandemic, in April 2021, the state registered more than 13 thousand patients in ICU beds. The system collapsed and another 500 people died in the state waiting for a vacancy.

This year, the advancement of vaccination coverage of the population contributed to the ômicron causing fewer severe cases. But that does not mean that the health system was not pressured.

In addition to the exhaustion of health professionals and reduction of teams due to absence due to Covid, there are fewer beds available in the public network than last year.

As shown by a survey carried out by the TV Globoin 2022, the rate of opening of ICU beds did not follow the rate of increase in hospitalizations caused by the arrival of the omni.