Stay on top of Thursday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Russian President Vladimir Putin authorizes an invasion of Ukraine, resulting in U.S. indices entering correction territory, the ruble falling to a six-year low and rising above $100 a barrel for the first time. in more than seven years.

US GDP is expected to rise to 7% in the fourth quarter as beverage giant AB InBev impresses with its forecasts. Petrobras (SA:) releases its 2021 balance sheet with record numbers.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, February 24th.

1. Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, announcing on Thursday on state TV as “a special military operation” against his country’s southern neighbor, seeking its “demilitarization and denazification”.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its southern coast, while Ukraine’s defense minister said there was intense shelling from Ukrainian units in the east, as well as military control centers and airfields.

The full scope of the Russian offensive is still unclear, but the US president, , has promised that the United States and its allies will decisively respond to the “unprovoked and unwarranted attack”.

European Union leaders are due to meet at an emergency summit in Brussels late on Thursday to decide how to react, but European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said that “we will focus on strategic sectors of the Russian economy blocking their progress.” access to key technologies and markets. “

“Furthermore, we will freeze Russian assets in the EU and prevent Russian banks from accessing the European financial market.”

This could mean barring Russia from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which could have long-term effects on global economic growth.

2. Ruble drops to six-year low

The has taken the brunt of the market shock with Putin’s decision to order Russian forces into Ukraine, falling to its lowest level since early 2016, leading to .

At 08:52, the pair was up 2.25% to 82.9664, having previously risen to 87.9909.

O to try to stabilize its financial markets by increasing the daily dollars offered through currency swap operations with banks from $3 billion to $5 billion.

He also said he would intervene in the foreign exchange market for the first time in years and would provide additional liquidity to banks by offering 1 trillion rubles ($11.5 billion) in an overnight buyback auction.

Elsewhere, safe havens were in demand, with the American, which measures the against six major peers, up 0.95% to 97.105, its highest level since Jan. 31.

The tumbled to 1.1174, while the risk-sensitive , tumbled 0.86%.

3. US stocks set to open sharply lower

US stock markets are set to open sharply lower, moving into correction territory as investors react to Russian aggression on Ukraine.

At 8:54 am, Dow Jones futures were down 2.40%, while the 100 and 100 futures were down 2.33% and 2.91%, respectively.

That weakness follows a bearish session on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the blue chip down nearly 500 points, or 1.4%. The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8%, ending about 12% below its Jan. 3 record, below the 10% pullback that marks a correction. The Nasdaq Composite was down 2.6%.

The DJIA is heading for a correction from its early January high, while the Nasdaq is on track to drop 20% from its November record, ie bear market territory.

Stocks in focus on Wednesday included Anheuser Busch Inbev (SA:) (BR:) after the world’s biggest brewer predicted higher profits in 2022, while e-commerce giant eBay (NASDAQ:) (SA:) disclosed earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year that fell below expectations.

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:) (SA:) will also be in the spotlight after the online travel agency reported still weak gross bookings and booked nights, key parameters still below pre-Covid levels.

The market also expects the at 50 basis points to rally next month.

More evidence of this arrives on Thursday, with the fourth-quarter figure, forecast at 10:30 am, expected to increase 7% from the 6.9% growth in the previous quarter. The numbers published at the same time are expected to drop to 235,000 from 248,000 the week before.

4. Oil exceeds US$ 100/barrel

Crude oil prices rose more than $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 after Russian troops launched an invasion of Ukraine, sparking fears of a major disruption to global energy supplies.

Western powers announced sanctions on several Russian banks and individuals close to Putin on Wednesday after he recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, but tougher new measures are expected to follow Thursday’s measure.

“While Western governments are likely to exempt energy transactions from sanctions, the storm of new restrictions will force many traders to be extremely cautious when dealing with Russian barrels,” analysts at Eurasia Group said in a note.

Russia is the second largest oil producer in the world and is the biggest supplier of oil to Europe, supplying around 35% of the latter’s supply.

Providing a small drag on the market, traders are also eyeing talks between Western powers and Iran over resuming a nuclear deal that could see the Persian Gulf country’s oil exports return to the global market.

Furthermore, prices increased more than expected last week, with the American Petroleum Institute reporting a 6 million barrel increase last week. The must be released on Thursday, after the holiday weekend.

At 8:59 a.m., U.S. crude oil futures were up 7.24% at $99.69 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were up 7.99% at $101.56 a barrel, trading at 100 per barrel for the first time in over seven years.

Futures rose 6% at $3.0469 a gallon.

5. Reaction on Brazilian companies

The (SA:), ETF that measures the performance of the main Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, fell 3.76%, to US$ 32.25 at 08:28, influenced by the international scenario. Vale’s (SA:) (NYSE:) ADRs were down 4.40%, at US$ 16.50, while Bradesco’s (SA:) (NYSE:) ADRs were up 0.242%, at US$ 4.15, those of Itaú (SA:) (NYSE:) gained 0.085%, at US$ 3.29, and those of Banco do Brasil (SA:) closed the after market down 0.281%, at US$ 7.09.

Petrobras’ ADRs (NYSE:) rose 3.02%, at US$ 15. The assets will also be influenced throughout the day by the price of oil and the company’s financial statement, released last night, 23. Petrobras registered a record net income of BRL 106.668 billion in 2021. Net revenue for the year totaled BRL 452.668 billion and Ebitda was BRL 234.578 billion.

The state-owned company also proposed a dividend distribution in the amount of R$ 37.3 million, which will be carried out in May. One third of this amount will remain with the Federal Government and the rest will be distributed among investors. Thus, Petrobras will close the 2021 fiscal year with a total distribution of BRL 101.4 billion in earnings.

The record profit was attributed to the 77% appreciation in the price in reais of a barrel of Brent oil. The higher sales volume in the domestic market and the improvement in the diesel and gasoline margins also played an important role in the company’s results.