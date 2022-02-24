Stellantis breaks records and is already “swimming in cash”







Maserati MC20: one of Stellantis launches in 2021. Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The idea of ​​a super car manufacturer uniting brands like Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Maserati, Opel, Dodge, Ram and others had everything to succeed. And it’s working very well. Just a year after starting its operations, Stellantis is already literally “swimming in cash”. The company formed on January 17, 2021 as a result of the merger of the PSA Peugeot Citroën and FCA Fiat Chrysler groups has released its first balance sheet.

Stellantis’ global balance sheet reports net income of €152 billion, up 14% on the equivalent prior period. Adjusted operating profit nearly doubled to €18 billion, with a margin of 11.8% and all segments delivering profitable performances. Net income reached €13.4 billion, almost tripling year on year.

Stellantis has a clear focus on execution agility and has unveiled ambitious electrification and software plans, with planned investments of more than €30 billion by 2025 and robust partnerships in battery technology, battery materials and software development.

The group’s report also indicates free industrial cash flow of €6.1 billion, mainly driven by strong profitability and net cash synergies. In addition, Stellantis achieved strong synergy execution with approximately €3.2 billion net cash benefit. Results are compared year by year on a pro forma basis, which adjusts the financial statements as of January 1, 2021.

In 2021, Stellantis launched more than 10 new models, including the Citroën C4, Fiat Pulse, DS 4, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Commander, Maserati MC20, Opel Mokka, Opel Rocks-e and Peugeot 308. The company accelerated its momentum in the low-emission vehicle (LEV) segment, leveraging the portfolio that includes medium-sized vans powered by hydrogen fuel cell and electric motors. Global sales of LEVs reached 388,000 units, 160% more than the previous year.





Stellantis activity summary for 2021. Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

In addition, the company achieved record pickup truck sales worldwide with approximately 1 million units sold. In North America, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle at US retail for 2021. In South America, Stellantis was the market leader in 2021 with 22.9% share, and was also leader in commercial vehicles with a 30.9% market share.

In Europe, Stellantis was the market leader in commercial vehicles with a 33.7% market share in 2021. The Peugeot 208 was the best-selling vehicle in the European Union and the Peugeot 2008 was number 1 in the European B-SUV segment. In the Middle East and Africa, consolidated shipments increased by 6%, while market share grew in most major markets year on year. In India and Asia-Pacific, the company is preparing to launch the new Citroën C3.

In China, Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile (DPCA) more than doubled its annual sales compared to the previous year, with 100,000 units sold. Stellantis also expanded its presence as an independent auto parts distributor, standing out in the aftermarket. Maserati’s global market share grew to 2.4%, with the brand holding a 2.9% and 2.7% share in North America and China, respectively.

Leadership in South America

Stellantis led the market in South America in 2021, being the first place in the Brazilian and Argentine markets. Sales exceeded 830 thousand units, growing 48% over the previous year. Sales amounted to €10.7 billion, with an 8.3% margin.

The highlights in the region were the start of sales production of the new Fiat Pulse and Jeep Commander. The best-selling brand in Brazil in the year was Fiat, which also positioned the Fiat Strada as the leading sales model in Brazil. In Argentina, the best-selling model of the year was the Fiat Cronos.