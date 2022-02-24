STJ postpones decision on the role of ANS to be taxing for health plans

The ministers of the STJ resumed this Wednesday, 23, a judgment that analyzes whether the role of the ANS is exhaustive or exemplary for health plans.

the rapporteur Minister Luis Felipe Solomon, voted by list taxation. However, the rapporteur noted exceptional cases in which it would be possible to oblige an operator to cover procedures not provided for in the list.

Nancy Andrigui expressed her opinion in the sense that the role of the ANS is merely exemplary, “because only in this way can the health policy idealized by the Constitution be realized”.

After the vote, Minister Villas Bôas Cueva signaled a request for a view, becoming a collective view, and suspending the trial.

Manifestation

A group of mothers chained themselves in front of the STJ in protest. “The profit of the agreements cannot be above the right to health”, says banner carried by them. The #RolTaxativoMata, used by activists, is one of the most talked about topics on Twitter throughout the day.

the case

In practice, the 2nd section should define whether or not operators are obliged to cover what is not in the list of procedures established by the agency. The processes are EREsp 1,886,929 and EREsp 1,889,704, both reported by Minister Salomão. Judging starts at 1 pm.

The understanding consolidated in the courts over the last 20 years is that the interpretation should be broader. The Justice considers the list of procedures as a minimum or exemplary reference, and in general grants mandatory coverage beyond the list.

But, in the STJ, there is divergence between groups. While the 3rd class has decisions in the sense that the list would be merely exemplary, the 4th class adopted, in 2019, the understanding that the list is not merely exemplary, being a mandatory minimum for operators.

The case then contributed to the 2nd section, for standardization on the subject. The decision is important as it will serve as a precedent for the lower courts.

The thesis was established that the refusal of the health plan operator to cover the coverage of medication prescribed by the doctor for the treatment of the beneficiary is abusive, whether it is off-label, for home use or, still, not included in the list of ANS, and, therefore, experimental, when necessary, the treatment of a disease covered by the contract.

But the understanding of the 4th group, later, was that it is impossible to understand that the list is just an example, as it would have the power to make health plans more expensive and standard, forcing them to provide any prescribed treatment, restricting free competition , denying the validity of the legal provisions that establish the reference health care plan and the possibility of contractual definition of other coverages.

Taxation

The trial began last year, when the rapporteur, Minister Salomão, voted for the list’s exhaustiveness. However, the rapporteur noted exceptional cases in which it would be possible to oblige an operator to cover procedures not provided for in the list.

In addition, the magistrate considered it essential to reinforce the regulatory role of the autarchy – which, according to him, has the technical competence to verify the relevance, scientific support and feasibility of incorporating new procedures to the list.

On the other hand, Salomão presented a series of exceptional hypotheses in which it would be possible to determine to the health operator the coverage of procedures not expressly provided for by the ANS. Among these hypotheses, he pointed out, are therapies with express recommendation from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) that have proven efficiency for specific treatments.

The rapporteur also considered possible the exception for the supply of medicines related to the treatment of cancer and off-label prescription – when the medicine is used for a treatment not provided for in the package insert.

New PM

In his vote, Salomão recalled that MP 1067/21, which amended points in the health plan law (9656/98), explained that the breadth of coverage within the supplementary health system must be established in a rule edited by the ANS. The same MP established the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which is responsible for advising the ANS in the identification of scientific evidence on efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety of the analyzed drug, product or procedure.

The minister highlighted that the mandatory minimum list of procedures is a guarantee of more affordable prices, since the security given to operators by the prior definition of coverage prevents the passing on of additional costs to consumers – a situation that mainly favors the most vulnerable layer of the population.

“Considering this same list merely as an example would, in fact, deny the very existence of the ‘minimum role’ and, reflexively, deny access to supplementary health to the most extensive range of population.”

Treatment recognized by the CFM

In one of the appeals analyzed, the rapporteur understood that the exceptionality of the situation authorized the determination of coverage, by the operator, of a procedure not provided for in the ANS list. In the process, the author, with severe depression and schizophrenia, claimed coverage of the Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment, prescribed by the psychiatrist.

According to the minister, the CFM started to recognize the effectiveness of EMT for use in Brazil, with indication for mental illnesses – such as depression and schizophrenia – and in the planning of neurosurgeries. He also highlighted scientific studies that demonstrate the indication of treatment in situations where the patient does not respond adequately to intervention with antidepressant drugs.

“In this case, as the list does not include a procedure duly regulated by the CFM, of proven effectiveness, which, in case of deep depression, can really prove to be an essential solution to the treatment of illness, notably because there is no circumstance in the guidelines of the list edited by the municipality clinic that allows this coverage, the recognition of the state of illegality is mandatory, for the exceptional imposition of the vindicated procedure – which, as seen, also does not have a significantly high price“, said Luis Felipe Salomao.

Definition

This Wednesday, 23, the trial continues with the vote of Minister Nancy Andrighi, who is looking forward to the trial.

nancy cited a vote by Minister Rosa Weber who says that, hierarchically subordinated to the law, the normative power attributed to regulatory agencies does not allow them to impose restrictions on freedom, equality and property or determine a change in the status of people.

For the mini, when the legislator transfers to the ANS the regulatory function of the exceptions and the minimum requirements to be observed by the health care reference plan, it is not up to that body to expand or aggravate them, in order to further restrict the coverage determined by law, to the detriment of the adhering consumer.

The minister considered that any infra-legal rule issued by the ANS that restricts the coverage of treatment for people listed in the CID, apart from those cases excepted by the law itself (9,656), goes beyond the material limits in its normative power and, therefore, constitutes abusive and illegal, which puts the adhering consumer at an exaggerated disadvantage.

“If law 9,656 establishes that all diseases classified in the ICD are included in the reference plan, only those procedures and events related to the segment not contracted by the consumer are excluded from coverage, pursuant to article 12 and the items of article 10. It is forbidden for the operator, to justify any denial of coverage, to claim other hypotheses of exclusion included in the contract or in regulatory standards, but which are offensive to the law.”

The minister cited the understanding of the STF in the judgment of ADIn 1,931, whose object is some provisions of law 9,656, which was thus expressed:

“It is verified, by reading the contested diploma, that the legislator has attempted the State’s main objective: to provide safe gregarious life and with a minimum of comfort sufficient to satisfy a greater value – the preservation of human dignity. It is impertinent to attribute to the diploma the disproportionate taint for obliging the health plan to cover, without limitation, the amount of exams and hospitalizations stipulated by the responsible physician. Compliance with what is determined by the clinical authority is a minimum assumption of the quality of the service provided.”

For the minister, it is unreasonable to impose on the adherent consumer, at the time of contracting, almost 3 thousand procedures listed by the ANS so that he can decide, at the time of contracting, on possible treatment alternatives for eventual illnesses that may affect them. lo, as suggested by the ANS.

The minister asked: “Who of us knows if tomorrow we will be stricken with cancer in order to be able to say in advance which treatment we are choosing?”

“It is noteworthy that, in defending the exhaustive nature of the list of health procedures and events, the ANS considers the uncertainty about the risks assumed by health plan operators, but strangely and regrettably disregards that such a solution implies the transfer of this same uncertainty to the adhering consumer, on whom the risks fall that he, the consumer, unlike those operators of the health plan, is unable to foresee.”

Operators’ profit

The minister emphasized that, in a superficial analysis of the numbers, it shows that, despite the increase in expenses over the last decade, the operators’ profit remains, which, lately, revolves around billions of reais a year.

“By analyzing the data provided by the ANS itself, Ipea concluded that the net income per capita of health plans more than doubled in four years and that the sector’s revenue increased even with a drop in the number of users.”

“There was a drop, Brazilians are no longer able to hire the plans, but the operators’ profit continued“, emphasized the minister.

The organizations that defend the SUS (Federal Council of Medicine, Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection, National Association of Consumer MPs and the Federal Council of the OAB.) urged them to refute false arguments that the release of segmented plans will exonerate or unburden the SUS.

“The health plan market has doubled in size in recent years, and the SUS has not benefited from any of this. On the contrary, the plans will increasingly push for the SUS, the patients that the plans will not serve”

The minister concluded that the list of procedures and events of the ANS health list, as a basic reference for the purposes of the provisions of Law 9,656, is merely illustrative, “because only in this way is the health policy idealized by the Constitution“.