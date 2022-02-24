STJ postpones judgment on mandatory health insurance coverage

The STJ (Superior Court of Justice) suspended today (23) the judgment on the limits of a list of treatments that must be paid for by health plans. The question was to decide whether the list of therapies of the ANS (National Agency for Supplementary Health) is exemplary (wide, allowing the entry of new treatments) or exhaustive (restricted, with no possibility of change).

The adjournment took place after a request for a view (more time to analyze the matter). Only two of the nine ministers presented their votes: the rapporteur Luis Felipe Salomão, in favor of the tax, and Nancy Andrighi, in favor of the example. A new session must occur within 90 days.

The trial was marked by disagreement between the two. He again defended his vote, proclaimed last year. In response, Nancy said that she had 40 years of judiciary and that she did not speak of “insensitivity of colleagues in the 4th Panel”, to which Salomão belongs.

The companies ask that the list be exhaustive, releasing them not to pay for treatments outside the relationship, considered outdated by patients. Users claim that the list is exemplary, and that it allows new treatments to be funded by health plans.

More than a hundred mothers of children with disabilities, such as autism and cerebral palsy, as well as people with terminal and degenerative diseases, such as cancer and dystrophy, chained themselves to the STJ today. They came from different parts of the country because they understand that the taxing role will condemn children and other patients to death. This is because they will not be able to pay for the treatments or be served by the SUS (Unified Health System).

Unimed, the company that filed the appeal in court, defends the exhaustive role. “The judgment will not mean the restriction of coverage nor will it remove the obligation of operators to cover the entire list and its future updates”, said the health plan’s advisory in a note to the UOL (see further below).

The company states that new treatments or treatments not authorized by the ANS would need to be scientifically proven and available to all plan users.

“This process must be based on scientific evidence and rigorous standards of safety, efficacy, proven therapeutic gain and cost-effectiveness,” the company said.

Company was forced to pay compensation

A patient named Gustavo Lorenzetti sued Unimed Campinas for refusing to cover a type of treatment against schizophrenia. He won in the first instance, a decision that was upheld in part by the São Paulo Court of Justice. Unimed appealed to the Superior Court of Justice, but the 3rd Panel twice denied the request. The company would still have to pay BRL 8,000 in compensation to the patient.

But Unimed appealed again. This time, he appealed to the 2nd Section of the STJ as he understood that the decision of the 3rd Panel was in conflict with a similar decision taken by the 4th Panel of the same court.

In the 2nd Section, the rapporteur of the case, Luís Felipe Salomão, supported the health plan company. He stated that the list of diseases and treatments that must be covered by the plans is exhaustive, that is, restricted to what is contained in the ANS document. However, Salomão stated that treatments recommended by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) must be paid for by companies even if they are not on the ANS list.