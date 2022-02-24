STJ suspends judgment on mandatory coverage by health plans

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) once again suspended the judgment on mandatory coverage, by health plans, of treatments and remedies that are outside the list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). Voting was suspended this Wednesday, 23, after a request for a view. The score is tied at one vote to one.

The judgment in the STJ aims to define whether the list of treatments and remedies covered by the plans, established by the ANS, is exemplary or exhaustive. This list, called the List of Health Procedures and Events, defines the coverage of the plans. In practice, this decision by the STJ may restrict access through the courts to medicines that are not on the list.

in the interpretation exemplary, the list of procedures covered by the plans contains some items, but the operators must also attend to others that have the same purposes, if there is clinical justification from the responsible physician. This is the understanding that has been adopted by Brazilian courts for years.

In the case of interpretation taxing, the items described in the list would be the only ones that could be required from the plans. As a result, the request for equivalent treatments could be denied, with no chance of recognition through the courts.

Patients and groups of mothers of children with disabilities, who had been following the vote since the early afternoon, feared that a decision by the STJ this Wednesday would lead to the interruption of expensive treatments granted after court action. The plan operators, on the other hand, claim legal certainty to make the maintenance of the service financially viable.

The visa request (time to study the case) was made by Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva and later converted into a collective visa request. Last year, the trial on the same issue had already been suspended after a request for a view made by Minister Nancy Andrighi.

This Wednesday, Minister Nancy Andrighi was the only one to cast her vote. She argued that the role of the ANS should be exemplary and not exhaustive, as a way of preserving the right to health provided for in the Constitution.

“The list of health procedures must be merely exemplary in nature, serving as an important reference for both operators and beneficiaries,” he said. For her, the exemplary role “protects the consumer from predatory economic exploitation”, manifested by the denial of coverage by health plans.

Minister Nancy Andrighi’s position is different from that of the rapporteur, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, who had already cast his vote in September last year. For Salomão, a decision to maintain the exemplary list may benefit some users, but restrict the general benefit to all, since it burdens health plans.

Salomão argues that the list should be exhaustive, but admits exceptionalities, as in the case of drugs related to cancer treatment or drugs administered during hospitalization.