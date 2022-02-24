Stocks plummet, oil soars on Russia-Ukraine war

Stock markets in Asia and the Pacific Ocean region plummeted this Thursday (24), driven by the start of Russian attacks on Ukraine, amid the most serious military crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945) .

The Hang Sang, index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ended the day with a strong drop of 3.21% in the session. The Nikkei 225, from Tokyo (Japan), and the SSE Composite, from Shanghai (China), fell by 1.81% and 1.7%, respectively. In Australia, ASX All Ordinaries losses reached 2.95%.

See the performance of some of the main Asian and Pacific indices:

S&P BSE Sensex, India: -4.72%

Hang Sang, in Hong Kong: -3.21%

ASX All Ordinaries, in Australia: -2.95%

KOSPI, in South Korea: -2.6%

Nikkei 225, in Japan: -1.81%

SSE Composite, in China: -1.7%

Jakarta Composite, Indonesia: -1.48%

“Russian-Ukrainian tensions trigger a possible demand shock [na Europa] and a greater supply shock to the rest of the world, given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to [o setor de] energy,” said Tamas Strickland of the National Australia Bank.

Fall on the Russian market

The Moscow and St Petersburg Stock Exchanges in Russia have suspended operations for all types of trading “until further notice”. Before the interruption, the first one (MOEX) was down more than 30%.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Russia decided to intervene in the foreign exchange market after the ruble reached its all-time low against the dollar. At 11:00 am (Brasilia time), the dollar rose to 86.16 rubles, up more than 6% from the closing price the day before (81.19 rubles). Before that, the American currency even surpassed 90 rubles.

Europe also suffers

The European Stock Exchanges also operate lower in the session. At around 11:15 am (GMT), the losses of the main indices on the continent reached more than 5%, depending on the country. Right now, some of the biggest drops are recorded in:

Helsinki (OMX), Finland: -5.49%

Dublin (ISEQ), Ireland: -5.32%

Frankfurt (DAX), Germany: -4.9%

Paris (CAC 40), in France: -4.09%

Madrid (MADX), in Spain: -4.37%

Amsterdam (AEX), in the Netherlands: -3.11%

London (FTSE 100), in England: -2.92%

oil rises

The price of oil, which was already on the rise amid geopolitical tension, surpassed the US$ 100 mark for the first time in more than seven years, since September 2014. At 11:20 am (GMT), the barrel of Brent rose 7 .8% at $104.39, while WTI crude advanced 7.64% at $99.14.

In relation to natural gas, the reference market in Europe, the Dutch TTF, was traded this Thursday (24) at 106 euros (about US$ 118) per MegaWatt/hour (MWh), an increase of almost 20% compared to the eve.

At this point, it is impossible to bet on any scenario. We can only follow the latest developments closely and be prepared for more volatility

SwissQuote’s Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP

Attack on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin went on TV in the early hours of Thursday (GMT) to say he would carry out a “special military operation” in the Donbass, the Russian-majority area of ​​eastern Ukraine. His military command, however, confirmed that “precision weapons are degrading the military infrastructure, air bases and aviation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

Subsequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a speech to the nation the severing of diplomatic relations with Moscow. He has also adopted martial law across the whole of Ukraine — a measure that changes the way in which a country works, setting aside civil laws and putting military laws into effect.

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unwarranted”. For the American, Putin chose a “premeditated war” and “that will bring a catastrophic loss”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in a press release.

(With AFP and Reuters)