Sulameria (SULA11) has a loss of R$ 31 million in 4Q21 with an increase in the loss ratio

SulAmérica (SULA11) recorded a loss of BRL 31 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a profit of BRL 42.6 million a year earlier. In the immediately previous quarter, the insurance company had obtained a profit of R$ 280.3 million.

Despite a 3.4% growth in insurance operating revenues, to R$5.06 billion, the company’s result reflected an increase “above the historical trend” in claims ratio, which reached 89.4% in the health segments and dentistry. This represents an increase of 9.2 percentage points from the loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020.

“In the last weeks of December/21, we began to observe an increase in the number of cases, following the rapid advance of the ômicron variant, a movement that continued in the first months of 2022 and has generated, mainly, a greater frequency in emergency room visits. assistance, in addition to consultations and examinations”, justified the company.

In 2021, costs related to the pandemic amounted to approximately R$1.2 billion for Sulamérica. Counting since March 2020, the figure rises to R$ 2 billion.

“It should be noted that recent results are totally atypical and […] and should not be extrapolated to future periods”, wrote the company’s CEO, Ricardo Bottas.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was negative at R$ 263.3 million. The final line of the balance sheet was softened by the company’s financial result in the period, which grew 259%, to R$ 118.4 million.

Another positive highlight was the 8.2% growth in the number of policyholders, to 4,549 in the fourth quarter.

In the year, Sulamérica accumulated a profit of R$ 332.5 million, a decrease of 85.8% compared to 2020.

