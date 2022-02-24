SulAmérica has a net loss of BRL 31.2 million in the 4th quarter of 2021 – Economy

THE SulAmerica Seguroswhich has just announce merger with Rede D’Or, had a loss in the fourth quarter of R$31.2 million, reversing a profit of R$42.6 million in the same period in 2020, due to the effects of the pandemic on insurance such as health and life. In 2021, it reported a 58% drop in net income, to R$332.7 million. “Our operational performance was also greatly affected by the dynamics of covid-19 and its direct and indirect effects”, says the CEO of the insurer, Ricardo Bottas, in a message on the balance sheet, released this Wednesday, 23.

“In relation to the loss ratio, following the dynamics of the covid-19 pandemic, the company has observed atypical results in the last two years”, highlights the balance sheet. The consolidated loss ratio was 84.9% in the year, a number above the historical average and that “should not be extrapolated to future periods”, according to Bottas.

Still in the results, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was negative by R$263.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a positive number of R$27.1 million at the end of 2020. operating income rose 2.1% in one year to R$5.361 billion in the fourth quarter. In the year, they totaled R$ 21 billion, an expansion of 5%.

The insurer’s expectation is that the results will return to normal, even with the advancement of the Ômicron variant. The reason is that the continuity of vaccination – “very well accepted in the country, despite a slower start compared to global peers” – and the progressive control of the pandemic, both in Brazil and in the world, “make us confident that we will gradually observe the normalization of our results”, says the president of the insurer.

Impact of covid-19

SulAmérica was strongly affected by the covid pandemic, in the areas of health and life insurance. The insurer estimates that since the beginning of the infections, in March of last year, the costs related to the pandemic totaled R$ 2 billion in the health segment. In 2021 alone, they stood at R$ 1.2 billion.

With the advancement of vaccination, these costs have fallen, notes the insurer. In the fourth quarter, they totaled R$ 111 million in the health operation. “The number of hospitalizations and deaths has not followed the expansion in the number of cases by the same magnitude, although we have seen an increase in these numbers in recent weeks”, according to the balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, SulAmérica registered 331 healthcare beneficiaries hospitalized with confirmation of the new variant, Ômicron, with 150 of these needing care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Since the beginning of the pandemic and until yesterday, there were 28,885 hospitalizations, of which 13,373 were in ICU. Of this total, 26,717 policyholders have already recovered and been discharged and, unfortunately, we have recorded 2,021 deaths.